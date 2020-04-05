LED Thermal Products Consumption Market: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, By Type, Product, Application, Opportunities, Scope, Size, Share, Limitation, Challenges, Global Trends, Drivers and Forecast 2018-2023

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global LED Thermal Products market for 2018-2023. Most of the electricity in an LED becomes heat rather than light (about 70% heat and 30% light). If this heat is not removed, the LEDs run at high temperatures, which not only lowers their efficiency, but also makes the LED less reliable. Therefore, LED Thermal Products are used to remove or decrease the heat that created by LED. The automotive lighting market is growing steadily. The 2015 market size is estimated approximately 3.06 percent of total market. This is expected to drop to 2.88 percent of total market by 2021. LED automotive lighting developments have gradually shifted from high class car models to mid to high class car models. Laser lights are expected to fill the void left by LED lights in the high class car model sectors, but since automotive laser supplies are only available in small volumes it will be applied in specific car brands and car models.

It is hoped the proliferation of laser car lights will spread to more car models, following the entry of more suppliers in the market. In addition, adaptive driving beam are an emerging trend. Adaptive driving beam headlights control semiconductor that are incorporated in the LED headlight, shutting off particular lighting beam area, which prevents glaring issue from oncoming vehicles. Adaptive driving beam headlights allow both high brightness and security at the same time and has become one of the main highlighted developments for each manufacturer.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that LED Thermal Products will register a 10.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2440 million by 2023, from US$ 1460 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of LED Thermal Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Heat Sink

Ceramic PCB

Fansink

Thermal Clad Board

Thermally Conductive Pad

Others

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Office

Industrial

Shop

Automotive

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sunonwealth

Aavid Thermalloy

Cree Inc.

3M

ebm-papst Group

Bergquist

t-Global Technology

Molex, LLC

Dialight

Wakefield-Vette

Ohmite

TE Connectivity

Advanced Thermal Solutions Inc.

LEDdynamics Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global LED Thermal Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of LED Thermal Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LED Thermal Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LED Thermal Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of LED Thermal Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

