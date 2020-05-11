LED Tester Market Segmentation, Dynamics, Market Size, Supply & Demand, Competition & Companies, Drivers, Restraints and Technology

LED tester is used to measure the Intensity and color of the LEDs. The characteristics of LED such as light intensity, color, and temperature are analyzed accurately by the LED tester sensor in the form of software interpretation. Increasing use of LED in night lighting, art lighting, and outdoor lighting is elevating the demand of LED tester in the global LED tester market.

Requirement of LED lamps and LED lights in the industries especially in the electronics industry due to efficient energy conversion and long lifespan, have considerable impact on the LED tester market. Measuring LED parameters of the LED lights and lamps becomes a major challenge for the industry. Various relevant parameters of LEDs such as peak wavelength, color rendering index, color coordinates, luminous flux, and radiant power need to be check to ensure the sound functionality.

The ability of LED tester to measure all these parameters with precision is boosting the demand of LED tester in the global market. LED lights are often used in cold weather geographies because of its operational functionality. Temperature measurement capability of the LED tester is one of the prime factors, fueling the demand of the LED tester in the market. High adoption rate of LED’s is mainly because of benefits such as high availability of color options, high controllability, and instant on-off function is ultimately accelerating the growth of global LED tester market.

Global LED Tester Market: Key Dynamics

Increasing Use of LED Testers in Automobile and Electronics Industries is Accelerating Market Growth

LED headlights are one of the important parts of the automobile industry as it provides safety parameters to the cars and vehicles. Key manufacturers in automobile industry across the globe are focusing more on providing advanced and attractive LED lightning to vehicles. Increasing requirement of LED tester to measure the important parameters of the LEDs in the automobile industry is accelerating the growth of the LED tester market. Along with that use of daytime running light (DRL) in cars has increased in recent years. To measures the efficiency of the daytime running lights with the help of LED tester is boosting the demand of LED tester in the market. Various types of LEDs such as LED tubes, LED lamps, LED panels, industrial high bay lights, LED Flood Lights and LED strips are need to be check with help of LED tester to ensure the efficiency. Increasing demand for these LEDs across the globe is propelling the growth of LED testers in the market. Furthermore, features such as less energy consumption, no maintenance, and high performance makes these testers user-friendly.

On the other hand, low adoption rate of various types of LEDs in consumer electronics and Industry electronics in some regions is hindering the growth of LED Tester market.

LED Tester Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, LED Tester Market Segmented into

Laboratory testing

Production testing

On the end use, LED tester market segmented into,

Automobile

Electronics

Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

Global LED Tester Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key manufacturers of LED testers are Konica Minolta Sensing Europe B.V., Keysight Technologies, Lisun Electronics Inc, Crown Electronic Systems., and PCE Deutschland GmbH.

Key manufacturers are emphasizing development of portable LED testers, in line with the growing popularity of portable instruments. Manufacturers are also investing efforts in providing competitively priced testers. Technological developments associated with the LEDs, especially in the automobile industry, will create a heap of opportunities for manufacturers to capture the global LED tester market.

Global LED Tester Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Europe and North America are anticipated to capture the substantial market share in terms of value in the global LED tester market. Rapid development in the automobile industry, in recent years, in various countries such as the US, Germany, France, and the UK is fueling the demand of LED tester the market.

Moreover, high adaption rate of advanced LEDs in these regions is one of the prime factors boosting the demand in the market. APEJ region is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing installation of automobile manufacturing plants in countries such as India and China. Growing electronics and automobile industry in the MEA region is driving the LED tester market significantly.