LED Production Equipment market will register a 4.7% CAGR: ready to reach US$ 1810 million by 2024

LED Production Equipment Market research report presents a comprehensive study of the LED Production Equipment Market in Global Industry. The LED Production Equipment include the front-end and back-end sectors. The front-end LED Production Equipment include MOCVD Equipment, Lithography Equipment, Dry Etch Equipment, PECVD Equipment, PVD Equipment. The back-end LED Production Equipment include Die Bonder, LED Testing, Sorting & Taping System, Die Attach Equipment, Dispensing Equipment ects. China is the largest production regions of LED Production Equipment, with a production value market share nearly 35.45% in 2016. And China is also the largest consumption region LED Production Equipment market, with a revenue share of 49.50% in 2016.

LED Production Equipment Market Top Key Players:

ASM Pacific Technology, Veeco Instruments, Jusung Engineering, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, NAURA Technology Group Co. Ltd, EV Group, Aixtron, Xin Yi Chang Automatic Equipment, Daitron Co.Ltd, Wuhan HGLaser Engineering, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment, Delphi Laser, FSE Corporation, Altatech, Dai Nippon Kaken and others…

Segmentation by product type:

– MOCVD Equipment

– Lithography Equipment

– Dry Etch Equipment

– PECVD Equipment

– PVD Equipment

– Back- end LED Production Equipment

Segmentation by application:

– LED

– OLED

This report also splits the market by region:

– Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

– APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

– Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

– Middle East & Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research Objectives of The Report:

To study and analyse the global LED Production Equipment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of LED Production Equipment market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global LED Production Equipment key players, to define, describe and analyse the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the LED Production Equipment market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of LED Production Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global LED Production Equipment Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 LED Production Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 LED Production Equipment Segment by Type and others…

