LED Lighting Market Set For Rapid Industry Growth, To Continue at a Good Pace By 2023

The global LED lighting market is likely to reach $70,240 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. LED lighting solutions overcome the built-in constraints of traditional lighting solutions such as high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps, compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) and plasma lamps.

Between indoor and outdoor lighting, the market for indoor lighting is estimated to represent larger revenue in 2017 to the global LED lighting market. However, outdoor lighting application segment is expected to experience higher growth on account of growing necessity for enhancing visibility on roads.

Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/led-lighting-market/report-sample

LED lighting offers benefits over conventional lighting solutions, including energy-efficiency, longer life span and durability. LEDs are presently being used for wide range of applications, such as residential lighting, commercial lighting, industrial lighting, street lighting and public-places lighting.

Based on product type, luminaire is expected to be the major product type and it is also expected to grow at a faster rate, as compared to the lamp market, during the forecast period. The growth of luminaire market can be attributed to the increasing infrastructural activities across the globe.

Europe been the second largest LED lighting market, and is further expected to hold its position throughout the forecast period. Stringent government policies regarding bans of inefficient lighting and lowering down the energy consumption, are anticipated to back the industry requirement in the region, over the forecast period.

Read summary of report here :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/led-lighting-market/

Some of the major companies operating in the global LED lighting market include Phillips Lighting N.V., General Electric Company, OSRAM Licht AG, Cree, Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Virtual Extension, Dialight plc, Zumtobel Group AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Cree Inc.

GLOBAL LED LIGHTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Luminaire

Lamp

By Installation Type

New Installation

Retrofit A-lamps T-lamps Reflector Other lamps



By End-Use Application

Indoor Lighting Residential Commercial Office Lighting Retail Malls Hospitality Industrial

Outdoor Lighting Highway and Roadway Public Places Others



About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook