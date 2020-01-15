LED Display Market – Infrastructural Development and Rising Number of Sport Events Expected to Emerge Growth

Light Emitting Diode (LED) display is a flat panel display that use light emitting diodes for the video display. An LED display consists of several display panels, each including large number of light emitting diodes for video display. Light emitting diodes used in LED displays offer several benefits as compared to other light emitting sources.

For instance, high brightness offered by the light emitting diodes has allowed LEDs to be increasingly used in outdoor displays such as billboards, store signs, and digital name plates in transport vehicles.also offer illumination along with the visual display, as and when used for stage lighting or other decorative purpose.

Increasing demand for LED displays in outdoor advertisements is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Enhanced features such as energy efficiency, environment friendly, low operational cost, and durability have encouraged marketers and advertisers to use LED displays for outdoor promotional campaigns and advertisement. Furthermore, rising number of live concerts, sport competitions, and corporate exhibitions have further fueled market momentum.

High initial cost of LED displays has somewhat inhibited the growth of the LED display market, especially in price sensitive economies such as China and India. However, with the advancements in technology, the prices of LED displays are expected to fall, thereby minimizing the impact of this challenge over the forecast period.

Europe and North America collectively accounts for the major chunk of the market revenue. However, over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, majorly on account of infrastructural development and rising number of sport events expected in emerging economies such as China and India.