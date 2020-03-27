LED Chip and Module Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Epi/chip. Epitaxy refers to the process of evolving a wafer (sapphire or SiC, for instance) by depositing epitaxial layers on the wafer using MOCVD. Creating the epitaxial layers is the most critical and capital-intensive step in LED manufacturing. After additional wafer processing to create the metal connection, the wafer is cut up (“diced”) into chips. Although it can be used for different applications, the quality requirements (mainly efficacy) of the epi/chip differ by application.

LED backlight market demands fell short of expectations, which caused sliding ASP of LED chips and LED package. This trend has been markedly observed during second half of 2015, when LED chip and package prices sharply plunged to the point that some LED chip and package spec prices are now close to material costs. Many manufacturers have incurred losses as a result. Even though manufacturers in the LED industry are being pressured to lower prices in the short term, in the long run there will be limited room for further LED price cuts. This can be explained by the growing number of manufacturers withdrawing from the market in the near future, as LED prices is close to manufacturing costs and reduce companies’ profitability.

Chinese LED companies listed on the A stock have been acquiring international manufacturers through issuing shares on the market, or after receiving government financial support. Some Chinese manufacturers are targeting major international LED players’ patents and lighting brands, in hopes of strengthening their patent portfolio and oversea distribution channels. Additionally, more ChineseLED manufacturers are also transforming their business models. Some LED manufacturers aiming to leave behind hotly contended red sea markets are entering other market sectors through mergers and acquisitions.

According to this study, over the next five years the LED Chip and Module market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 48600 million by 2024, from US$ 36100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in LED Chip and Module business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of LED Chip and Module market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

This study considers the LED Chip and Module value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lateral Chip

Vertical Chip

Flip Chip

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Backlighting

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global LED Chip and Module consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of LED Chip and Module market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LED Chip and Module manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LED Chip and Module with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of LED Chip and Module submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

