LED Chip and Module Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Epi/chip. Epitaxy refers to the process of evolving a wafer (sapphire or SiC, for instance) by depositing epitaxial layers on the wafer using MOCVD. Creating the epitaxial layers is the most critical and capital-intensive step in LED manufacturing. After additional wafer processing to create the metal connection, the wafer is cut up ( diced ) into chips. Although it can be used for different applications, the quality requirements (mainly efficacy) of the epi/chip differ by application.

Scope of the Report:

LED backlight market demands fell short of expectations, which caused sliding ASP of LED chips and LED package. This trend has been markedly observed during second half of 2015, when LED chip and package prices sharply plunged to the point that some LED chip and package spec prices are now close to material costs. Many manufacturers have incurred losses as a result. Even though manufacturers in the LED industry are being pressured to lower prices in the short term, in the long run there will be limited room for further LED price cuts. This can be explained by the growing number of manufacturers withdrawing from the market in the near future, as LED prices is close to manufacturing costs and reduce companies’ profitability.

Chinese LED companies listed on the A stock have been acquiring international manufacturers through issuing shares on the market, or after receiving government financial support. Some Chinese manufacturers are targeting major international LED players’ patents and lighting brands, in hopes of strengthening their patent portfolio and oversea distribution channels. Additionally, more ChineseLED manufacturers are also transforming their business models. Some LED manufacturers aiming to leave behind hotly contended red sea markets are entering other market sectors through mergers and acquisitions.

The worldwide market for LED Chip and Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 48600 million US$ in 2024, from 36100 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the LED Chip and Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Epistar

San’an Opto

Cree

OSRAM

Samsung

Toyoda Gosei

Seoul Semiconductor

Philips Lumileds

ETI

LG Innotek

NiChia

HC SemiTek

Lextar

Lattice Power

OPTO-TECH

Tyntek

Genesis Photonics

Formosa Epitaxy

Changelight

Aucksun

TongFang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lateral Chip

Vertical Chip

Flip Chip

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Backlighting

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe LED Chip and Module product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LED Chip and Module, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LED Chip and Module in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the LED Chip and Module competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the LED Chip and Module breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, LED Chip and Module market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED Chip and Module sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global LED Chip and Module Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global LED Chip and Module Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America LED Chip and Module by Country

Chapter Six: Europe LED Chip and Module by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific LED Chip and Module by Country

Chapter Eight: South America LED Chip and Module by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa LED Chip and Module by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global LED Chip and Module Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global LED Chip and Module Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: LED Chip and Module Market Forecast (2019-2024)

