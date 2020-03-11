Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting Market Share, Size, Technology Developments and Forecast from 2019 to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



Explosion-Proof Lighting (also known as hazardous location lighting and intrinsically safe lights) are lighting products, which are certified in accordance with and compliant to International regulative bodies and compliant to recognized safety standards.

Scope of the Report:

In North America, total LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting accounted for 26.57%. In the Europe 27.45%, in Asia-Pacific 35.53%, in Latin America 4.73% and in Middle East and Africa 5.71%. Among all regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to represent the highest share.

In terms of value, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is forecast to grow at a faster pace versus other regions during the forecast period, driven by use of the LED lamps in the commercial/ industrial (factory) application.

The American region (South, Central and North America) region, pushed initially by the mining and oil-relation sub-applications and is forecast later-on to hold strong market positions in commercial/industrial, mining/oil-related, as well as the military and transportation-oriented sectors. The Europe, Middle East and African (EMEA) region, driven by its use of explosion-proof lighting in the oil-related industry, is forecast for slightly faster growth than the American region.

The worldwide market for LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ocean’S King Lighting

Eaton

Emerson Electric

Iwasaki Electric

Glamox

Hubbell Incorporated

AZZ Inc.

Shenzhen KHJ Semiconductor Lighting

Adolf Schuch GmbH

Shenzhen Nibbe Technology

Phoenix Products Company

Western Technology

AtomSvet

LDPI

Zhejiang Tormin Electrical

Unimar

IGT Lighting

WorkSite Lighting

Oxley Group

TellCo Europe Sagl

DAGR Industrial Lighting

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fixed LED Explosion-Proof Lighting

Mobile LED Explosion-Proof Lighting

Portable LED Explosion-Proof Lighting

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Mining

Military Bases, Airports and Other Transportation Facilities

Commercial/Industrial

Electricity

Power/Other Plants

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED-Based Lamps Used in Explosion-Proof Lighting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

