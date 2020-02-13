LED Agricultural Grow Lights Market Research 2018: Global Industry Top Key Players (Philips, Osram, GE, Illumitex, Everlight Electronics, Opto-LED Technology, and Syhdee)

This report studies LED Agricultural Grow Lights in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Philips, Osram, GE, Illumitex, Everlight Electronics, Opto-LED Technology, Syhdee, Epistar, Sanxinbao Semiconductor, Valoya, LumiGrow, Fionia Lighting, Netled, Apollo Horticulture, Grow LED Hydro, Kessil, Spectrum King Grow Lights, Cidly, Weshine, K-light, QEE Technology, Rosy Electronics, Ohmax Optoelectronic Lighting, Zhicheng Lighting and others
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- 100w
- 300w
- 500w
- Other
By Application, the market can be split into
- Vegetables
- Flowers and Plants
- Other
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
- North America
- China
- Europe
- Southeast Asia
- Japan
- India
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview of LED Agricultural Grow Lights
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of LED Agricultural Grow Lights
3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of LED Agricultural Grow Lights
4 Global LED Agricultural Grow Lights Overall Market Overview
5 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Regional Market Analysis
6 Global 2013-2018E LED Agricultural Grow Lights Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
7 Global 2013-2018E LED Agricultural Grow Lights Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of LED Agricultural Grow Lights
9 Development Trend of Analysis of LED Agricultural Grow Lights Market
10 LED Agricultural Grow Lights Marketing Type Analysis
