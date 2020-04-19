Lebers Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy)-Pipeline Review, 2019

latest Pharmaceutical and Healthcare disease pipeline guide Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) – Pipeline Review, H2 2018, provides an overview of the Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) (Ophthalmology) pipeline landscape.

Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) is an inherited form of vision loss. This condition usually begins in a person’s teens or twenties, rare cases may appear in early childhood or later in adulthood. Males are affected much more often than females. Symptoms include eye pain or discomfort, numbness, tingling and clouding of vision. Predisposing factors include age, tobacco smoke, alcohol, cancer treating drugs, stress related chemicals, some antibiotics and cyanogens.

Global Markets Direct’s Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) – Pipeline Review, H2 2018, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) (Ophthalmology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) (Ophthalmology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 1, 3, 2, 4, 2 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase I stages comprises 1 molecules, respectively.

Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) (Ophthalmology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

– The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) (Ophthalmology).

– The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) (Ophthalmology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

– The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

– The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

– The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) (Ophthalmology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

– The pipeline guide evaluates Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) (Ophthalmology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

– The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

– The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) (Ophthalmology)

– Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

– Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

– Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) (Ophthalmology).

– Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

– Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

– Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics.

– Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (Leber Optic Atrophy) (Ophthalmology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

– Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

– Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Bactevo Ltd

Biovista Inc

Fortify Therapeutics Inc

GenSight Biologics SA

Ixchel Pharma LLC

Khondrion BV

Mitobridge Inc

Mitotech SA

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

Spark Therapeutics Inc

Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc

