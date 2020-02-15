Leather Testing Machine Market Covering Competitive Scenario & Market Dynamics throughout 2028

Leather testing machine is used to determine the chemical and physical properties of leather, such as water spots, rub fastness, adhesion, tear strength and others which is carried out in the testing laboratory. Leather is a flexible and durable material used in clothing, belt, footwear, handbags, and luggage, etc. To maintain quality standards of leather, it is essential to check the quality of raw stock such as chemicals like sodium sulfide, lime, and sulfuric acid and this is efficiently driving the leather testing machine market across the globe. Accordingly, to get standard leather of required quality for a specific end use, it is necessary to use the leather testing machine.

The leather testing machine has the ability to measure the performance of leather under different parameters such as adhesion, tear, and stretch to make sure that the leather meets appropriate performance needs for safety and quality administration. These factors are boosting the leather testing machine market.

Technological Improvements in Leather Testing Machine Driving the Market

Technological advancements in leather testing machines is boosting the growth of the market. There are wide-ranging leather testing machines available in the market such as crackness apparatus tester, leather crock meter, lasto meter-bench & handy type, flexometer, leather adhesion tester, tensile testing machine, etc. Manufacturers of leather testing machines are focusing on launching improved leather testing machines as per customer requirement.

For example, in 2018, Sataton Instruments Sciences Co., Ltd., a China based manufacturer of leather testing machines introduced automatic belly flexometer with digital counter, frequency of 100 cpm (count per minute), LCD display screen with button interface for better visual aspects and performance.

Owing to an increase in the global population, there is a rapidly increasing demand for consumer goods. The whole chain of the leather industry right from animal husbandry is facilitated by better quality technological developments in leather, and this is boosting the demand for leather testing machines in the leather manufacturing industry.

High Cost of Leather Affecting the Leather Testing Machine Market

The key restraint that is affecting the leather testing machine market is the cost associated with leather. The high cost of leather is pushing customers to buy alternatives to leather such as artificial leather, faux leather, etc. These factors are affecting revenue growth of the leather testing machine market across the globe.

Global Leather Testing Machine Market: Segmentation

The Leather Testing Machine market has been segmented on the basis of test, product type, end use and region.

Segmentation on the Basis of Test:

Compression

Bending

Moisture Content

Tear Strength

Tensile

Adhesion

Segmentation on the basis of Equipment Type:

Crackness Apparatus Tester

Leather Crock Meter

Flexometer

Leather Adhesion Tester

Tensile Testing Machine

Segmentation on the basis of End Use:

Apparel

Footwear

Automotive

Others

Global Leather Testing Machine Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Global Leather Testing Machine Market are Asian Test Equipment’s., TESTEX Textile Testing Instruments , Verto, Sataton Instruments Sciences Co., Ltd., Ektron Tek Co., Ltd., AMETEK.Inc., Agilent Technologies, Hegewald & Peschke, Heng Yu Instrument (China), Instron, Mts, Shanghai Songdun, Shenzhen Reger Instrument, Shimadzu, MTS Systems, Applied Test Systems, and Illinois Tool Works.

Global Leather Testing Machine Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, in the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan region, China and India capture the largest market share in the leather testing machine market owing to the highest production of leather such as heavy and light leather obtained from sheep and goats. The market share of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is followed by Russia and North America, owing to the high production of leather obtained from bovine animals, sheep, and goats in the region. The market for leather testing machines in Europe is also expected to witness a higher CAGR due to increasing production of leather in countries such as Italy and France. In the MEA region, there is moderate growth in the leather testing machine market owing to various steps taken by the governments of different countries to increase leather production.