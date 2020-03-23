Leather Goods Market, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Size and Forecast, 2018-2025 | Adidas AG, Chanel S.A., Tumi Holdings, Inc., Tapestry, Inc., Gianni Versace S.p.A., Dolce&Gabbana S.r.l, Giorgio Armani S.P.A., Hermès International S.A.

The Global Leather Goods Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast period 2018-2025. The leather is used to make a variety of products, including footwear, automobile seats, clothing, bags, fashion accessories, and furniture. It is produced in a wide variety of types and styles and decorated by a wide range of techniques. Leather goods are a primary supplement in the category of luxurious fashion goods. Growing disposable income, improved the living of standards, changing fashion trends, growing domestic and international tourism and rising demand for comfortable, trendy, and fancy is vital factors expected to encourage the growth of the global Leather Goods market in the upcoming period.

In addition, growing government support for the leather industry is further driving the leather goods market growth for example, in India, 100% openness in foreign direct investment is permitted through the automatic route. Moreover, rising in consumer awareness about latest fashion trends due to growing internet penetration and inclination in the adoption of social media platforms which is expected to increase consumer inclination towards branded leather goods is likely to influence the global leather goods market during the forecast period. Additionally, encouragement and initiatives from government and financial institutions to support small and medium industries related to leather goods industry development is aiding the global leather goods market on a huge scale. The increasing number of young and working women population across the globe that is spending on diverse wardrobe fashion collection is another key factor for augmentation in the global leather goods market in the anticipated period.

Leather Goods Products Type analysis

On the basis of Products type, the Leather Goods market has been segmented into Footwear, Luggage, Wallets & Purses, Apparel, and Others. By product type, Footwear segment dominates the global Leather Goods owing to the rising income level among consumers, changes in Lifestyles coupled with increasing consumer spending, the surge in working-class population and demand for formal shoes especially leather products. Moreover, increasing inclination of consumer towards comfortable and high-quality products, increment in per capita footwear consumption is expected to the influence the global footwear leather markets. Luggage segment will drive by the availability of different designs and styles of luggage rather than a few limited designs in online and offline retail stores. Moreover, availability of stylish and compact luggage products offered by market players provide convenience and ease to consumers, coupled with increased per capita income encourages consumers to opt for premium and high-quality leather products will accelerate the global leather goods market. Purses and wallets market will influence by consumers preference for purses and wallets which are compact yet stylish and changing fashion trends.

Leather Goods Distribution Channel analysis

On the basis of distribution, the global Leather Goods market has been segmented into E-commerce and retail stores. By distribution channel, E-commerce will lead the market due to increasing penetration of internet users across the globe. Moreover, the trend of online shopping is on the rise on the account which provides better accessibility offered by these websites, which will drive the e-commerce segment in the future timeline. Retail stores segment will drive rapid urbanization & industrialization which lead to the opening of shopping stores in various places such as strip shopping centers, indoor shopping malls, and commercial and residential areas. Major Consumers usually prefer shopping from retail stores in the account of better consumer-product interaction which will impel the retail segment growth over the next few years.

Regional analysis of Leather Goods market

On the basis of region, the Leather Goods market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world Leather Goods market over the forecast period owing to the increasingly relying on the domestic market rather than exports due to the major manufacturing unit in this region. Moreover, developing countries such as India, inviting international players to invest in the retail sector and consumer sector through giving exemption in FDI. North America is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to rapidly expanding in e-commerce sector in the U.S. fashion market coupled with the rising number of digital payment option.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the world Leather Goods market, in terms useful & volume

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms useful, on the premise of region by segmenting world Leather Goods market into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and geographical area.

To outline, categorized and forecast the world Leather Goods on the premise of product kind and distribution channel

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the world Leather Goods market.

To pinpoint the drivers and challenges for world silicon carbide market

To spot the profile of leading players, that area unit concerned within the producing and provide off Leather Goods globally.

Global Leather Goods Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Adidas AG, Chanel S.A., Tumi Holdings, Inc., Tapestry, Inc., Gianni Versace S.p.A., Dolce&Gabbana S.r.l, Giorgio Armani S.P.A., Hermès International S.A., Kering S.A., Prada S.p.A, Samsonite International S.A., VIP Industries Limited, and Ralph Lauren Corporation Burberry, Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace, VF Corporation, Richemont, , Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), Coach, Puma, Herms, Reebok, , Valentino Fashion Group are the key players in manufacturing Leather Goods.

