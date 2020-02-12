Leather Footwear Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

Global Leather Footwear Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Leather Footwear Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Worldwide, leather is one of the most widely traded commodity. The demand for leather is largely derived by the fashion industry, especially footwear. Leather footwear market comprises companies engaged in producing footwear made of leather material.

One of the major trend in the leather footwear is the use of leather alternatives that do not involve any killing of animals. These alternatives are mainly derivative of the plant based family with earthy options of fruit, palm, mushroom or pineapple. for instance, Muskin, made from mushroom skins, provides an better alternative to leather. It is soft, durable, breathable and anti-bacterial which is tanned using an all-natural, non-chemical process. Also, Pinatex, made from the pineapple leaves is a byproduct of agricultural pineapple farming which requires no extra water, pesticides or fertilizers.

In 2017, the global Leather Footwear market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Leather Footwear market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Leather Footwear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Leather Footwear in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Leather Footwear market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Leather Footwear include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Leather Footwear include

Caleres

Adidas

Nike

Reebok

Puma

Market Size Split by Type

Leather

Leather Alternatives

Market Size Split by Application

Men

Women

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Leather Footwear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Leather Footwear market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Leather Footwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Leather Footwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Leather Footwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

