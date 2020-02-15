Leather Embossing Machine Market 2025: Top Key Players OMAC srl, Honggang Cutting Machine CO.,LTD

Leather Embossing Machine Market: Introduction

Leather Embossing machines improve and beautify the surface of various products, such as belts, strap goods and small leather goods, by embossing them. These machines are the ideal professional equipment for the printing and packing industry as they enhance the class of a product, protect its trademark as well as forge proof it.

Under certain temperature and pressure, the leather embossing machine laminates the film on the surface of leather as well as the designs/symbols/logos on its surface. Leather embossing machines are a prerequisite in the tanning industry (leather industry) for the printing, carving and stamping of symbols, logos and designs on leather products, such as bags, wallets, watches, footwear and sporting goods, etc. Leather embossing machines can be manual, automatic or semiautomatic.

Leather Embossing Machine Market: Dynamics

Universally, leather is one of the most traded commodity and the market of leather and leather embossing machines runs parallel. Hence, the leather embossing machine market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The market will primarily be driven by the growth in the consumer goods industry (accessories, footwear, jackets, belts, luggage and wallets).

The most recent trend identified in the leather embossing machine market is the launching of innovative machines and new technologies, such as Hydraulic leather embossing machines with improved features to slash job setup time and increase output.

Immanent features of leather, such as it being crack proof, fireproof, dustproof and durable, will drive the tanning market during the forecast period. Rising urbanization and increasing per capita income will increase consumer spending on luxurious goods. Moreover, consumers are inclined towards buying branded leather goods, which in turn, is anticipated to propel the growth of the leather market, thereby laterally boosting the market of leather embossing machines.

Also, the demand for some essential products, such as footwear, saddles, belts and harness and holsters with embossed military logos and labels is expected to rise in near future and thus, will also boost the leather embossing machine market significantly.

Other factors, such as growing importance of labeling to attract customers, changing demographics, increasing brand consciousness, increasing use of various technologies, such as 3D printing, etc. will fuel the growth of the leather embossing market.

One of the restraints that can impact the growth of the leather embossing machine market is the fact that production of leather affects the environment negatively and increases carbon footprint and thus, global warming. This particular factor may suppress the growth of leather embossing machines market in near future.

In addition, other challenges in the leather embossing market are – the industry keeps changing very frequently and the existing products run the risk of becoming obsolete very quickly due to changing demand; upcoming technologies; and new market applications. In addition, marketers themselves may decide to change the current product through innovation and improvisation to have the first mover advantage. All of these factors can prove to be disadvantageous for the leather embossing machine manufacturers as they have to continuously adapt to new trends by investing in new products.

Leather Embossing Machine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Leather type, the Leather Embossing Machines Market is segmented as follows:

Synthetic Leather PU (Polyurethane) based leather PVC (Polyvinylchloride) based leather Bio Based leather

Real Leather

On the basis of operational methods, the Leather Embossing Machines Market is segmented as follows:

Pneumatic

Manual

Automatic

On the basis of machine type, the Leather Embossing Machines Market is segmented as follows:

Vertical embossing

Horizontal embossing

Roll on Presses

Cylinder Presses

Air Toggles Presses

On the basis of Function, the Leather Embossing Machines Market is segmented as follows:

Stamping Foil Stamping

Carving

Punching

Hot printing

Cutting

On the basis of End use industry, the Leather Embossing Machines Market is segmented as follows:

Footwear

Furnishing

Automotive

Clothing

Sporting Goods

Industrial Fabric

Bags, wallets and purses

Others

Leather Embossing Machines Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the leather embossing machine market is estimated to hold a major share in Asia Pacific and is expected to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period due to the rising number of manufacturers in emerging economies, such as India and China. Latin America is next in the run due to the bulk production of leather products in Brazil. Europe and MEA are expected to hold a sizable share the in leather embossing machine market.

Leather Embossing Machine Market: Key Players

