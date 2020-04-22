Learning Management System (LMS) Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development | Blackboard Cornerstone OnDemand Desire2Learn Docebo Oracle

A learning management system (LMS) is a software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting and delivery of educationalcourses or training programs. Learning management system is a concept emerging directly from e-Learning.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=987356

Learning management systems help the instructor deliver material to the students, administer tests and other assignments, track student progress, and manage record-keeping. LMSs are focused on online learning delivery but support a range of uses, acting as a platform for fully online courses, as well as several hybrid forms, such as blended learning and flipped classrooms. LMSs can be complemented by other learning technologies such as a training management system to manage instructor-led training or a Learning Record Store to store and track learning data.

In 2018, the global Learning Management System (LMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Learning Management System (LMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Learning Management System (LMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Blackboard

Cornerstone OnDemand

Desire2Learn

Docebo

Oracle

SAP

Instructure

Pearson

Schoology

Skillsoft

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/987356/global-learning-management-system-lms-market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate

Higher education

K-12

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Learning Management System (LMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Learning Management System (LMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Learning Management System (LMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |