Learning Management System (LMS) Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development | Blackboard Cornerstone OnDemand Desire2Learn Docebo Oracle

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
A learning management system (LMS) is a software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting and delivery of educationalcourses or training programs. Learning management system is a concept emerging directly from e-Learning.
Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=987356
Learning management systems help the instructor deliver material to the students, administer tests and other assignments, track student progress, and manage record-keeping. LMSs are focused on online learning delivery but support a range of uses, acting as a platform for fully online courses, as well as several hybrid forms, such as blended learning and flipped classrooms. LMSs can be complemented by other learning technologies such as a training management system to manage instructor-led training or a Learning Record Store to store and track learning data.
In 2018, the global Learning Management System (LMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Learning Management System (LMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Learning Management System (LMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Blackboard
Cornerstone OnDemand
Desire2Learn
Docebo
Oracle
SAP
Instructure
Pearson
Schoology
Skillsoft
Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/987356/global-learning-management-system-lms-market
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporate
Higher education
K-12
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Learning Management System (LMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Learning Management System (LMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Learning Management System (LMS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com
Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |