Learn details of the Eyeliner And Kajal Sculpting Pencil Packaging Market: global industry analysis by 2027

Packaging requirements differ with different product segments. Cosmetics market in particular demand packaging solutions that meet specific requirements of cosmetic products. Eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil are available in different sizes and in different varieties which make eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil packaging market attractive for the cosmetic packaging manufacturers.

Eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil packaging helps in distinguishing the product from the other players but also creates a brand image in the minds of the consumers. Eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil packaging not only improves the durability of the product but also allows the manufacturer to provide eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencilin various shapes and sizes. Eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil Packaging can be important to increase the aesthetic value of the product which improves the shelf visibility and marketability of the product. Acrylic and polypropylene (PP) plastics are commonly used for the eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil packaging because it is durable, light and easily available at a low cost.

Eyeliner and Kajal Sculpting Pencil Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

Eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil packaging market is expected to emerge as a key segment in the cosmetics packaging market. The cosmetics packaging market is estimated to be about US$ 30 billion, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. Rise in disposable income for consumers around the world has led to jump in the demand for eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil packaging products.

Nowadays people are more conscious about their appearance in the public space, so the consumption of eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil is expected to increase influencing the growth for eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil packaging market. The increase in the number of working women is another factor contributing to the growth of eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil packaging market. However, eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil are prone to cause side effects such as allergy, conjunctivitis, etc., which can hamper the growth of eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil packaging market.

However, in the backdrop of the convenience and user experience offered by the eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil along with its availability at various price range, eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil packaging market is expected to witness positive growth prospects.

Eyeliner and Kajal Sculpting Pencil Packaging Market: Key Players

Some key players operating in the eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil packaging market are Aluminum Lipstick Case, HCP Packaging, Amcor Limited, Cosmopak, International Cosmetic Suppliers Ltd, 3C Inc, Alpha Packaging, Color Carton Corporation, ChingFon Industrial Co., LTD, Anomatic, Arcade Beauty, APC Packaging, EPOPACK Co., Ltd, AptarGroup, Libo Cosmetics Co., Ltd, Quadpack Group, etc.

