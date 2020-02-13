Learn Details Of The Advances In Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drug Market Forecast And Segments, 2019-2025

Opioid-induced constipation (OIC) is a common adverse effect experienced by many patients on opioid therapy for chronic pain. OTC medications include stimulant laxatives, stool softeners, and enemas.
The global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drug market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drug volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drug market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Daiichi Sankyo Co
Pfizer
Progenics Pharmaceuticals
Shionogi &
Allergan
Nektar Therapeutics
Purdue Pharma
S.L.A. Pharma
Mundipharma International Limited
Ono Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Theravance Biopharma
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA
Daewoong Pharmaceutical
C.B. Fleet Company
Sucampo Pharmaceuticals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Lubiprostone
Methyl Naltrexone Bromide
Naldemedine
Alvimopan
Other
Segment by Application
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
