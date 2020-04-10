Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

At present, some of the key players in global Lead Acid Battery market include Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, CSB Battery, GS Yuasa Corporate, Enersys, EAST PENN Manufacturing, FIAMM, Chaowei Power, Tianneng Power, Camel, Fengfan, Leoch, Narada Power, Exide Industries Limited, etc.

On the basis of applications the market is segmented as automotive starter, motorcycles and electric bikes, forklifts and other vehicles and UPS. Automotive Starter and Motorcycles and Electric Bikes segments collectively contributed to the 70.68% of market consumptions in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) market will register a 5.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 71400 million by 2024, from US$ 51200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

VRLA Battery

Flooded Battery

Others

Segmentation by application:

Automotive Starter

Motorcycles and Electric Bikes

Forklifts and Other Vehicles

UPS

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Johnson Controls

Exide Technologies

CSB Battery

GS Yuasa Corporate

Enersys

EAST PENN Manufacturing

FIAMM

Sebang

Atlasbx

Amara Raja

C&D Technologies

Trojan

NorthStar Battery

Midac Power

ACDelco

Banner batteries

First National Battery

Chaowei Power

Tianneng Power

Shoto

Camel

Fengfan

Leoch

Narada Power

Sacred Sun Power Sources

Coslight Technology

Exide Industries Limited

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

