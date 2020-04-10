Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

At present, some of the key players in global Lead Acid Battery market include Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, CSB Battery, GS Yuasa Corporate, Enersys, EAST PENN Manufacturing, FIAMM, Chaowei Power, Tianneng Power, Camel, Fengfan, Leoch, Narada Power, Exide Industries Limited, etc.
On the basis of applications the market is segmented as automotive starter, motorcycles and electric bikes, forklifts and other vehicles and UPS. Automotive Starter and Motorcycles and Electric Bikes segments collectively contributed to the 70.68% of market consumptions in 2016.
According to this study, over the next five years the Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) market will register a 5.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 71400 million by 2024, from US$ 51200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
VRLA Battery
Flooded Battery
Others
Segmentation by application:
Automotive Starter
Motorcycles and Electric Bikes
Forklifts and Other Vehicles
UPS
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Johnson Controls
Exide Technologies
CSB Battery
GS Yuasa Corporate
Enersys
EAST PENN Manufacturing
FIAMM
Sebang
Atlasbx
Amara Raja
C&D Technologies
Trojan
NorthStar Battery
Midac Power
ACDelco
Banner batteries
First National Battery
Chaowei Power
Tianneng Power
Shoto
Camel
Fengfan
Leoch
Narada Power
Sacred Sun Power Sources
Coslight Technology
Exide Industries Limited
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) by Players
Chapter Four: Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) Market Forecast
