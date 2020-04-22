Law Enforcement Biometrics Market 2019 Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities | Crossmatch 4Gid 3M Cogent M2SYS Technology

Biometrics is the technical term for body measurements and calculations. It refers to metrics related to human characteristics. Biometrics authentication (or realistic authentication) is used in computer science as a form of identification and access control. It is also used to identify individuals in groups that are under surveillance.

Fingerprints, irises, voice patterns, and the spatial geometry of the face are some of the most widely used characteristics for biometrics recognition process. Physiological patterns include fingerprints, face recognition, DNA, palm print, hand geometry, and iris recognition, whereas behavioral patterns are signature, keystroke dynamics, and voice recognition. The data obtained from these sources are used for security and authentication purposes. Biometrics is mainly used for banking authentication, law enforcement, and providing physical access. It helps provide an extra layer of security for data access and individual identification.

In 2018, the global Law Enforcement Biometrics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Law Enforcement Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Law Enforcement Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Crossmatch

4Gid

3M Cogent

M2SYS Technology

NEC

Safran

Aware

Ayonix

BI2 Technologies

BioEnable

BioLink Solutions

Cognitec Systems

FaceFirst

Fulcrum Biometrics

Iris ID

IRITECH

Nuance

SpeechPro

Suprema

Tenbio

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fingerprint Identification Biometrics

Facial Recognition Biometrics

Iris Recognition Biometrics

DNA Analysis Biometrics

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense Sector

HLS Sector

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Law Enforcement Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Law Enforcement Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Law Enforcement Biometrics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

