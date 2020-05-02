Laundry Detergent Pods market: global industry trends, share, size and forecast report by 2023

Laundry detergent pods are superior quality water-soluble pouches containing highly concentrated laundry detergent. These dissolvable pouches are made of poly-vinyl-alcohol (PVA) or a derivative of PVA. These pods are convenient to use and are comparatively more efficient than conventional liquid or powder detergents.The global laundry detergent pods market has seen many product line expansions in recent years. Increased R&D expenditure and technological advances have led to the introduction of innovative products in the market. Moreover, the launch of laundry detergent pods and tablets is likely to drive market growth. Laundry detergent pods are superior in terms of functionality to liquid or powder detergents. They are easy to use and compatible with most washing machines. Brands such as Tide (P&G), Arm & Hammer (Church & Dwight), and Purex (Henkel) are continuously working on product development to satisfy the growing consumer needs. Laundry detergent pods are generally costlier than other laundry detergent products. The chemicals and fragrances used in the manufacturing of laundry detergent pods are scarce and, therefore, expensive. Packaging costs further add to the overall price of the product.

Regional Analysis

The global laundry detergent pods market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the World. The North American market accounted for the majority market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Consumers in the region prefer laundry detergent pods due to their convenience. Innovations in laundry products are also the main factors expected to positively impact the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, greater consumer acceptance and increased distribution by vendors in the region are expected to drive market growth.

Europe is expected to be a lucrative market for the manufacturers of laundry detergent pods. The regional market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period. Germany is one of the leading markets in the region, accounting for the largest projected market share during the review period. The growth of the European laundry detergent pods market can be attributed to the early adoption of next-generation laundry care products and the presence of large vendors with wide product portfolios. Consumers are particular about the laundry products used in daily life which, in turn, is driving the sales of laundry detergent pods in Europe. Presently, manufacturers are focusing on product developments and the use of new ingredients in the manufacturing processes. Key players in the market are focused on increasing production capacities owing to the high demand for the products. Also, manufacturers are collaborating with e-commerce companies to enhance profitability.

Segments

The global laundry detergent pods market has also been segmented on the basis of application and distribution channel.The global laundry detergent pods market has been segmented, on the basis of application, into residential and commercial. In 2017, the residential segment accounted for the larger market share and it is projected to reach USD 2,945.9 million by the end of 2023. The commercial segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.60% during the review period. In terms of volume, the commercial segment is projected to reach 2,119.0 million units by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 3.15%. On the basis of distribution channel, the global laundry detergent pods market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment held the larger market share of 71.93% in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2,527.1 million by the end of 2023. The non-store based segment is expected to register the higher growth rate of 5.85% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global laundry detergent pods market are Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Procter & Gamble Co. (US), MaddieBrit Products LLC (US), and Dapple (US).

Key Findings

• The development of detergent and other homecare products is expected to act as a major driver for the growth of the global laundry detergent pods market during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

• The high price of laundry detergent pods is projected to restrict the growth of the market.

As per MRFR analysis, the global laundry detergent pods market is estimated to reach USD 3,567.7 million by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period.

