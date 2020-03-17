Laundry Care Market Dynamics, Drivers and Restraints, Current Trends & Forecast 2027

A new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Laundry Care Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” studies the performance of the global laundry care market over a 10 year assessment period from 2017 to 2027. The report presents the value and volume forecast of the global laundry care market and provides key insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. The estimates point to a revenue growth from about US$ 75,580 Mn in 2017 to nearly US$ 126,990 Mn by 2027 end, resulting in a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Global Laundry Care Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The report segments the global laundry care market on the basis of product type (fabric softeners, laundry detergents, others), on the basis of source type (synthetic, organic, others), on the basis of form type (powder, cake/block, liquid, others) and on the basis of distribution channel (wholesaler/distributors, supermarket/hypermarket, convenience Stores, ecommerce, grocery stores, others).

The fabric softeners are estimated to be valued at US$ 16,836.9 Mn in the year 2017 and are slated to touch a figure of US$ 29,164.4 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the assessment period.

The laundry detergents are estimated to be valued at US$ 44,943 Mn in the year 2017 and are poised to touch a figure of US$ 75,069.9 Mn in the year 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the assessment period.

The synthetic source type segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 40,029.9 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to touch a figure of US$ 66,010.1 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the assessment period.

The organic source type segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 22,141.4 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a figure of US$ 38,359.9 Mn in the year 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the assessment period.

The powder form type segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 22,782.4 Mn in the year 2017 and is poised to touch a figure of US$ 38,521.3 Mn in the year 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the assessment period.

The liquid form type segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 34,205.8 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a figure of US$ 58,396.8 Mn in the year 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the assessment period.

The convenience stores segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 19,993.6 Mn in the year 2017 and is poised to touch a figure of US$ 34,062 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the assessment period.

The ecommerce segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,988.7 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to touch a figure of US$ 14,508.3 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the assessment period.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4880

Global Laundry Care Market: Regional Forecast

Future Market Insights tracks the performance of the global laundry care market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan market is estimated to be valued at US$ 20,599.8 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a value of US$ 35,809.5 Mn in the year 2017, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the assessment period. The Western Europe market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15,727.1 Mn in the year 2017 and is poised to reach a value of US$ 26,699.4 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the assessment period.

Global Laundry Care Market: Vendor Insights

The report has included some of the key players operating in the global laundry care market such as Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Amway Corporation, Kao Corporation, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., LG Household & Health Care Ltd., Golrang Industrial Group, Lion Corporation, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. and Alicorp S.A.A. among others. The market for laundry care is highly lucrative which is dominated by various local and international players. Thus, to compete in the market companies are adopting various differential strategies to enhance their market position such as frequently launch of laundry products with multi-functional features.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4880