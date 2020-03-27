Laundry Capsules Market 2019 Company Overview and Forecast Benefits 2024

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global Laundry Capsules Market”, it include and classifies the Global Laundry Capsules Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

Laundry Capsules are water-soluble pouches containing highly concentrated laundry detergent. The chemistry of laundry detergent capsules is the same as in liquid detergents (including alkylbenzenesulfonates). The dissolvable packets are typically made of polyvinylalcohol (PVA) or a derivative of PVA. Although the formulas are similar, a detergent pack’s liquids may contain 10% water compared to 50% in liquid detergents.

According to this study, over the next five years the Laundry Capsules market will register a 11.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5160 million by 2024, from US$ 3050 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Laundry Capsules business.

Market competition is intense. Procter & Gamble, Henkel, Unilever, Church & Dwight, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. In the future, there will be more traditional laundry detergent manufacturers enter into this industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Procter & Gamble, Henkel, Unilever, Church & Dwight, Clorox Company and Colgate-Palmolive.

Segmentation by product type:

Non-Bio Laundry Detergent

Bio Laundry Detergent

Segmentation by application:

Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Laundry Capsules consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Laundry Capsules market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Laundry Capsules manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laundry Capsules with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Laundry Capsules submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

