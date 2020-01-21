Latin-America Freight and Logistics Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Latin-America Freight and Logistics Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Latin-America Freight and Logistics Market (By Transport Type- Railways, Roadways, Airways, Waterways and Others. By Application- Commercial, Residential and Industrial. By End-User- Manufacturing and Construction, Trade and Transport, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail and Others) – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Latin-America and Middle-East freight and logistics market on country level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the Latin-America and Middle-East freight and logistics market, by segmenting it based on transport type, by application, by end-user and country demand. The growing production rate of industries is one of the major factor driving the growth of freight and logistics market in Latin-America and Middle-East region. Large number of pharmaceutical and agriculture industries present in Latin-America, therefore creates a high demand of the cold chain logistics. Further down, spread and support of internet access has further resulted in huge demand of this market. Such factors help to create an ample growth opportunity of the freight and logistics market in the Latin-America and Middle-East region over the next eight years.

The report provides the size of the Latin-America and Middle-East freight and logistics market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the Latin-America and Middle-East freight and logistics market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in Brazil, Chile, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Latin-America and Middle-East has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the Latin-America and Middle-East market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Latin-America and Middle-East freight and logistics market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the revenue of the Latin-America and Middle-East freight and logistics market, split into countries. Based on transport type, application and end-user, the individual revenues from all the countries is summed up to achieve the revenue for Latin-America and Middle-East freight and logistics. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Latin-America and Middle-East freight and logistics several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the Latin-America and Middle-East market. Key players profiled in the report include DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, APL Logistics, Mercury Air Group, Damco. and few others likely to be named.

The Latin-America and Middle-East freight and logistics market has been segmented into:

Latin-America and Middle-East Freight and Logistics Market: By Transport Type

• Railways

• Roadways

• Airways

• Waterways

• Others

Latin-America and Middle-East Freight and Logistics Market: By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

Latin-America and Middle-East Freight and Logistics Market: By End-User

• Manufacturing & Construction

• Trade & Transport

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

Latin-America and Middle-East Freight and Logistics Market: By Country

• Latin-America and Middle-East

o Brazil

o Chile

o United Arab Emirates

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Latin-America and Middle-East

