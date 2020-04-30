Latin America Edge Computing Market Overview Analysis, Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

ORBIS RESEARCH Recently Introduced Qualitative Research Report titled on “Latin America Edge Computing Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2019 to 2023. In this Research Report Including Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

Latin America Edge Computing Market

The Latin America edge computing market is expected to reach USD 0.44 Bn by 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.1%. Edge computing brings data processing nearer to IoT sensors to decrease latency and improve efficiency. The internet of things is driven by huge volumes of data generated from activities in our day-to-day lives. Collecting, sending, and processing massive quantities of data require companies to act intelligently, quickly, and make better business decisions. Edge computing is a network of data centres that store and process data locally before sending them to centres or cloud. It optimizes computing to avoid disruptions in sending and receiving data.

The Latin America edge computing market is further classified into applications and end users. Based on application, it is further sub-classified into smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicles, smart grids, and other. Other applications include edge computing in gaming and e-commerce. Smart cities holds the largest market share. High urbanization pressure across this region would demand smart city strategies to plan and solve the problems faced by citizens, through digitisation. This is why organizations will adopt edge computing networks to improve customer efficiencies.

Based on end users industries edge computing networks are used in the manufacturing sector, energy and utility sector, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, and consumer appliances. The IT and telecommunication sector is expected to grab the largest market share followed by the manufacturing sector. The region will also witness significant growth in LTE coverage and expansion in fibre-optics-based connecting the cell sites.

By regions, the market is divided into Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of LATAM. Countries like Brazil and Mexico, are expected to lead in edge computing deployments owing to their advancements toward connective devices.

Key growth factors

Latin America is trying to progress in IOT (internet of things). Approximately 60% of the developers in this region are planning to develop IOT technology.

Brazil’s manufacturing sector has embraced Industry 4.0. 48% of Organisation plan to invest in automation technologies, and data exchange manufacturing, in 2018. Organizations are expected to adopt edge computing network to support digital advancements.

Threats and key players

The crucial challenges faced by this region are lack of technical skills, inadequate penetration, and difficulty in the integration of IT systems with advanced technology.

The key players in the Europe Edge computing market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google, and SAP.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Middle East and Africa edge computing market.

2. The current and forecasted regional (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM) market size data for the Middle East and Africa edge computing market, based on applications: smart cities, smart factories, connected healthcare, connected vehicles, smart grids, and others; based on end users industries: manufacturing, energy and utility, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life science, consumer appliance, and transportation and logistics.

3. Market trends in the Latin America edge computing market.

4. Market drivers and challenges for the Latin America edge computing market.

5. Analysis of companies profiles of major players operating in the market.

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for the Latin America edge computing market by application and end user industries to determine the viability of the business.

3. Formulate a product marketing strategy based on the position in the value chain and determine the optimal product/service placement.

4. Identify the gap areas and address them.

5. Develop strategies based on the industry and economic factors for each of the segments.

6. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

1. Cisco system

2. Microsoft Corporation

3. IBM

4. Google

5. SAP

