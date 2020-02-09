Latin America Cloud Infrastructure Market 2019: Emphasis on Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), Public Cloud Services (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, Cloud Advertising, BPaaS), End User till 2024

Latin America Cloud Infrastructure Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Over the course of time, cloud computing market has witnessed rapid expansion in Latin America and is further expected to rise exorbitantly during the forecasted period. The emergence of numerous startups, adoption of innovative technologies in terms of Internet of Things, Big Data, cognitive intelligence and improving entrepreneurial ecosystem in recent times, have been the dominant parameters behind the influential growth of Latin American Cloud market. Moreover, cloud computing firms are also successfully deriving better revenues in cloud market. The significant growth has also encouraged cloud vendors to bring innovation in their product offerings and enhance their user base.

In the last few decades, IT sourcing services have dramatically showcased metamorphosis with cloud computing services in Latin America. Considering the mushrooming phase of digitization, Internet of Things present an enormous opportunity for the region as with the time it becomes more interconnected. The respective industry has taken off considerably in Latin America with number of startups foraying into this IoT space to invent creative solutions. For instance, around 60% of the developers are keen on implementing IoT technology while 22% developers are already executing them. It has been predicted that more than 100 Million devices will be interconnected by 2022 and Latin America IoT market will reach US$ 44 Billion by 2019.

The major players in this industry are Cisco System Inc, Equinix Inc, Google Inc, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Salesforce.com, AT&T Inc, DXC Technology, AWS (Amazon Web Services), HP Inc and Rackspace Hosting Inc. With an objective to enhance their geographical presence, the major market players have entered into various acquisitions and collaborations which further offers them growth opportunities in cloud domain.

In 2017, deployment segment dominated the Latin America cloud infrastructure market with public cloud capturing maximum share in terms of revenue. Public cloud is further classified on the basis of SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. Owing to best economies of scale, enhanced scalability and wide adoption among SME’s due to its low cost, public cloud held 80% share in 2017. With fostering information technology, private cloud is also gaining traction. Since it offers similar benefits and entails same features as of public cloud, it is dedicated to single organization and aims to address the data security related concerns. Moreover, it also offers greater control which lags in public cloud. During 2017, cloud advertising held prominent share as it has drastically become the essential part of digital lives of many organizations. Moreover, with the remarkable growth of internet, SaaS is also anticipated to represent itself as the most adopted cloud services by 2024 attributed to scalability and substantial surge in adoption rate of cloud among small and medium enterprises.

Managed Hosting and Co-location are the two service types that are widely used across cloud computing landscape. The former category forms as a multi-billion dollar market that is growing rapidly owing to enhanced security and ownership over the data offered to organizations and reduced investments on IT infrastructure. Managed Hosting segment is projected to account US$ 8.6 Billion by 2024 displaying a phenomenon CAGR of 17.7% over 2018-2024. Cloud computing services are widely used across all the industry verticals. Among several industrial sectors, telecom and IT segment held the highest market share of 17.44% during 2017 accredited to rapid development of mobile internet, Internet of Things and explosive growth in variety of access devices and end user demands. It has been projected that segment will register US$ 7.9 Billion revenues growing at reasonable CAGR of 15% during the forecasted period (2018-2024).

Furthermore, considering the geographical penetration across different countries in the region, the Brazil occupied the largest share in Latin America cloud infrastructure market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Technical upgradations that cater to opportunities for cloud computing, rising investments by cloud players coupled with steady development of cloud among SME’s have supported the growth of Latin America cloud market. Brazil was valued at US$ 1.7 Billion in 2017 and is anticipated to flourish to US$ 4.7 Billion by 2024 at a phenomenal CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

Latin America Cloud Infrastructure Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

