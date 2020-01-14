Latest Trends Of Global Luxury Handbag Market 2019-2026| PVH Corp. (Calvin Klein), Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (Chloe SAS), Furla S.p.A., GANNI A/S, Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Armani)

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Luxury Handbag Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The luxury handbag market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the luxury handbag market over the forecast period. It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period.



FREE | Request Sample is Available at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1936145

The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units), across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the luxury handbag market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.

Based on type, the luxury handbag market is segmented into handbags, backpacks, wallets, and others. The handbag segment is further divided into shoulder bags, satchel bags, handheld bags, sling bags, tote bags, hobo bags, and others. Based on material, the luxury handbag market has been segmented into cotton, leather, nylon, and synthetic. In terms of gender, the market is segmented into men and women. Furthermore, the market is bifurcated on the basis of distribution channel into online and offline. Geographically, the global luxury handbag market has been fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market has been analyzed in (US$ Mn) in terms of revenue and (Thousand Units) in terms of volume as well as the CAGR for the forecast period 2018 to 2026.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the luxury handbag market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive luxury handbag market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the luxury handbag market growth.



View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/luxury-handbag-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2026-report.html/toc

In the report, the North American market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the Europe market is divided into Germany, the U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East &Africa covers the GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America. Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the luxury handbag market. The report also provides a value chain analysis which explains the participants of the value chain.

The global luxury handbag market is characterized by the presence of numerous key players in the market who focus on factors such as price, performance, quality, support services, and innovations to compete in the market. Major players in the luxury handbag market are PVH Corp. (Calvin Klein), Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (Chloe SAS), Furla S.p.A., GANNI A/S, Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Armani), Tapestry Inc. (Kate Spade), Loeffler Randall, Macy’s Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (Marc Jacobs Int. LLC), Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Rebecca Minkoff, Sungjoo Group (MCM), The Cambridge Satchel Company, MAUS Freres SA (The Lacoste Group), Vera Bradley Sales, LLC., MILLY NY, Tapestry, Inc. (Coach, Inc.), and Longchamp S.A.S.



Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1936145

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com