Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis of Critical Infrastructure Protection Market up to 2027

Many organizations are adopting critical infrastructure protection technology, to protect their infrastructure from cyber-attacks and malicious objects. Critical infrastructure protection solutions are deployed across various industries including transportation, BFSI, government sector, IT, energy and utility sectors for protecting their critical information and infrastructure

Critical infrastructure protection offers controls to stabilize the device, secure the communication between devices, and to manage and monitor the connected devices. In addition to that, critical infrastructure implements cyber security controls, hardware based embedded identity, and physical security control.

Critical Infrastructure ProtectionMarket: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for critical infrastructure market is government regulations and practices and increasing the number of cyber threats, due to this many organization are implementing critical infrastructure solutions. In addition to this critical infrastructure protection is largely adopting cloud computing for the organizations, which is further boosting the growth of this market. The growing popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) is another driving the market growth for critical infrastructure protection.

Physical security plays a vital role in critical infrastructure protection market, as globally terrorist attacks have increased and government regulations have made it compulsory. The physical security market has various products such as biometrics, access control, video surveillance and technical support.

In contrast to this, the lack of interoperability between security products and a high cost of implementation is restraining the growth of critical infrastructure protection market. In addition to that, adding modern security to the existing critical infrastructure is challenging.

Critical Infrastructure ProtectionMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of type:

Cyber security

Physical Security

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Critical Infrastructure ProtectionMarket: key players

Some of the key players in critical infrastructure market are IBM Corporation, Symantec, McAfee, Honeywell, Robert Bosch, Axis Communications AB, BAE System Plc, Cisco Systems Inc, General Dynamics Mission Systems, and Kaspersky Lab.

Critical Infrastructure ProtectionMarket: Regional Overview

Critical infrastructure protection market is currently dominated by North America due to the technological advancements and early adoption of cyber security in this region.Asia Pacific Critical Infrastructure Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

