Latest Trend and Size of Avocado Market in Global Industry 2018-2025

The constant flux of new entrants predominantly from the food industry in the avocado market have been opening path to substantial revenue streams. Opportunities in the avocado market are expected to reach worth of US$ 20 bn by 2025. Sizable investments by pharmaceutical and cosmetics companies to utilize the nutritional benefits of avocado extracts will be pivotal to the market’s growth during 2019–2025. Rising demand in worldwide demand for avocado-based products for therapeutic benefits has also upped production in developed regions, particularly in economies.

The Avocado is fruit that originally cultivated in Mexico and Central America. The avocado tree (Persea Americana) is currently widely planted in tropical and Mediterranean climate area. It is classified in the flowering plant family Lauraceae along with cinnamon, camphor and bay laurel. The fruit is also named as alligator pear. Trees are partially self-pollinating and the growers often propagate through grafting to keep quality and quantity of the fruit.

The Global production of the Avocado is about 4900 KMT in 2016. The production region is relative concentrated. The main production region is concentrated in the North America. Mexico is the largest production country. The production region is concentrated in the tropic region.

In the future, the Avocado will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the labor, fertilizer, pesticide. The other countries may increase production, but the global market mainly depends on America.

Global Avocado market size will increase to 9300 Million US$ by 2025, from 9300 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Avocado.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Avocado capacity, production, value, price and market share of Avocado in global market.

