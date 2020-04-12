Latest Technological Advancements of Truck Platooning Market Encountered High Revenue Growth by Eminent Vendors; Meritor Wabco, Delphi Automotive PLC, AB Volvo, Daimler AG

Global Truck Platooning Market 2019-2025 Advance Research Report offered By Crystal Market Research (CMR), which Is The Most Detailed Study Report discusses this industry’s economy in-forms of overview/definition, application, classification, and forecasts pertaining volume and value, and future predictions. Additionally, it logically features the existing circumstance and outlooks with a financial and industrial aspect. The Truck Platooning report consists of profiles of market players, product capacity, information, applications, sales and share gross profit are added for better understanding.

Truck Platooning Market by Technology (Global Positioning System (GPS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Others) Communication Technology (Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-everything (V2X)) Platooning Type (Autonomous Truck Platooning, Driver-assistive Tuck Platooning (DATP)) – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Truck Platooning Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Platooning is where a gathering of at least two vehicles travel at a secure distance behind each other, with the goal that the vehicles following knowledge diminished air drag, less fuel usage, and ideal utilize the street space by keeping away from traffic clog. The main vehicle controls the driving bearing and the trailing vehicles pursue the main vehicle utilizing propelled highlights, for example, versatile cruise control, crash avoidance system, lane departure cautioning, and so on.

Navistar International Corporation

Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC

Meritor Wabco

Delphi Automotive PLC

AB Volvo

Daimler AG

Scania AB

Continental AG

PelotonTechnology

OTTO Technologies

It will conclude the market prospects in the coming years along with the profitable areas in the industry. For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics Regional Analysis is analyzed across key geographies namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market. The report covers the major applications of industry in the leading region.

Market Classification

Truck Platooning Market, By Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Others

Truck Platooning Market, By Communication Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X)

Truck Platooning Market, By Platooning Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V)

Driver-assistive Tuck Platooning (DATP)

Essential Features Which Are essential & offering highlights of this report:

Summary of Truck Platooning Market; To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for leading players.; In-depth market segmentation with Truck Platooning Types, Application and so on; To comprehend progress such as possessions, expansions, new product launches, and arrangements; To outline the crucial players and analyze their growth plans; Competitive landscape of the Truck Platooning market; Executions plans of types offerings and applications; Market and potential segments/regions demonstrating expansion; Outlook towards Truck Platooning market functionality; Advice for global Truck Platooning market players;

The report consists of a detailed analysis of substantial returns that has been expected to be gathered at the end of the forecasted period of time. The report also underlines the evaluation of materials and markets, technological advancements, unpredictable industry structure, and capacities of the market.. Our research process is distinctively designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to varying nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings.

