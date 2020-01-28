Latest Research : Global Perovskite Solar Cells Module Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

A perovskite solar cell is a type of solar cell which includes a perovskite structured compound, most commonly a hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based material, as the light-harvesting active layer. Perovskite materials such as methylammonium lead halides are cheap to produce and simple to manufacture.

Scope of the Report:

Perovskite solar cells module has obtained great attention from the research center and the conversion efficiency has increased for times science its first reported in 2009. However, there is no company that produce perovskite solar cell module in industrial scale. The commercial production may be possible around 2018.

The perovskite solar cell module industry would be increased rapidly in the following years just like the development of second generation solar cell. According to our forecast, China will be the most important perovskite solar cell module supplier and have the capacity share more than 30% in 2021 according to our forecast.

The worldwide market for Perovskite Solar Cells Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Perovskite Solar Cells Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Oxford Photovoltaics

Saule Technologies

Dyesol

Fraunhofer ISE

FrontMaterials

Weihua Solar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Normal Structure

Inverted Structure

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Use

Commercial Use

