Latest Outlook : Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), also referred as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) is a minimally invasive surgical procedure repairs the valve without removing the old, damaged valve. Instead, it wedges a replacement valve into the aortic valve’s place. Normally valve replacement method requires an open heart procedure with a sternotomy, in which the chest is surgically separated for the treatment. The TAVR procedures can be done through very small openings that leave all the chest bones in place.

The classification of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) includes transfemoral approach, transapical approach and others. The proportion of transfemoral approach in 2017 is about 83%.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) is widely used for aortic stenosis, aortic regurgitation and other diseases. The most proportion of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) is used for aortic regurgitation, and the proportion in 2017 is 76%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 52% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 40%.

In 2018, the global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market size was 3130 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Edwards Lifesciences

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Boston Scientific

Meril Life Sciences

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

TransfemoralApproach

TransapicalApproach

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Regurgitation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

