Latest New on Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Industry Competition Analysis by Players

Power Line Communication (PLC) is a communication technology that enables sending data over existing power cables. This means that, with just power cables running to an electronic device (for example) one can both power it up and at the same time control/retrieve data from it in a half-duplex manner.

Scope of the Report:

The global Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems revenue was $ 5062.35 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 12175.63 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.59 % from 2017 to 2025. Europe `s production revenue accounted for the highest market share (32.53%) in 2017, followed by North America and China. Europe is expected to maintain its leading position for the next several years owing to the increasing global downstream demand for Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems.

The Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems are mainly used by Residential, Commercial, Smart Grid and Automotive applications. The dominated application is Smart Grid which accounts for about 42.04 % sales market share in 2017.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, the rising disposable income and customers’ expectations for high efficiency and safety of transportation, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The global Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems market is valued at 4700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 7960 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

AMETEK

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

Devolo

Cypress Semiconductor

ST Microelectronics

Panasonic

Microchip

Qualcomm Atheros

TP-Link Technologies

NETGEAR

NXP Semiconductor NV

Sigma Designs

Zyxel Communications

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Narrowband PLC

Broadband PLC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Smart Grid

Automotive

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Power Line Communication (Plc) Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

