Latest Market Research Report Announced On Reinforcement Geosynthetics Market In Global Industry 2019 To 2024

Reinforcement geosynthetics is a geosynthetics that has a reinforcing effect. Geosynthetics are planar products manufactured from polymeric materials (the synthetic) used with soil, rock, or other geotechnical-related material (the geo) as part of a civil engineering project or system. A geosynthetic as a planar product manufactured from a polymeric material used with soil, rock, earth, or other geotechnical-related material as an integral part of a civil engineering project, structure, or system.

Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics has experienced a rapid development in recent years. With the improving process and reducing cost, Global Reinforcement Geosynthetics price has been fluctuated in last five years. In the next few years, we estimate the industry growth rate will still increase. We tend to believe that this industry has a promising developing future due to the rapid global economic development.

The worldwide market for Reinforcement Geosynthetics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 2060 million US$ in 2024, from 1560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Reinforcement Geosynthetics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

TenCate

Low & Bonar PLC

GSE ENVIRONMENTAL, Inc.

Propex

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

Maccaferri

Hanes GEO Components

Tensar Corporation

Tenax

Huesker

ACE Geosynthetics

NAUE GMBH & CO. KG

FEICHENG LIANYI ENGINEERING PLASTICS CO., LTD

Taian Modern Plastic

Hongxiang New Geo-Material

Taian Road Engineering Materials

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Geogrids

Geocells

High Strength Woven Fabrics

Others

Sub-base / Base Course Stabilization Reinforcement in Roads and Railways

Embankments over Soft Soils (with / without Piles), over Subsidence Voids

Slopes & Walls

Others

