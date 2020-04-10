Latest Market Analysis Report of Electronic Data Capture Industry 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Electronic Data Capture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 97 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

An electronic data capture (EDC) system is a computerized system designed for the collection of clinical data in electronic format for use mainly in human clinical trials. EDC replaces the traditional paper-based data collection methodology to streamline data collection and expedite the time to market for drugs and medical devices. EDC solutions are widely adopted by pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CRO).

North America held the largest market share as of 2017 owing to the presence of higher awareness levels and stringent regulatory norms pertaining to the handling of clinical information. In addition, the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in this region is anticipated to boost the adoption of EDC systems over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market for EDC systems is presumed to witness lucrative growth in near future due to the presence of a large number of CROs offering eClinical solutions to large pharmaceutical companies.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

Medidata Solution, Inc.

BioClinica

DATATRAK International, Inc.

Openclinica, LLC

Clinical CLINIPACE, INC.

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Omni Comm Systems, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-hosted

Licensed Enterprise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

CROs

Academic Institutes

Pharma and Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Data Capture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Data Capture development in United States, Europe and China .

. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Data Capture are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

