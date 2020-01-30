Latest Antibodies Production Market Report 2016 to Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast (2019 – 2027)

Global Antibodies Production Market: Overview

An antibody, also known as an immunoglobulin, is a large Y-shaped protein produced by B-cells. Antibodies are glycoprotein molecules produced by plasma cells in response to the entry of foreign entities such as bacteria and viruses in the body. The production of antibodies is an important function of the immune system. Antibodies use binding mechanisms for neutralizing the activity of a foreign particle known as an antigen. Antibodies are made up of basic structural units such as heavy chains and light chains. In mammals, five types of antibodies (IgA, IgD, IgE, IgG, and IgM) are present. They perform different roles in response to the type of foreign antibody encountered.

Global Antibodies Production Market: Key Trends

The global antibodies production market is projected to be driven by a rise in the incidence of infectious diseases worldwide and an increase in demand for protein therapeutics. The commercial and clinical success of monoclonal antibodies has created the need for large-scale production of antibodies in mammalian cell culture. Thus, many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have begun to focus on the development of advanced antibodies for the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer, rheumatic heart disease, and arthritis. Patent expiry of several blockbuster monoclonal antibodies in the near future is another major factor supporting the growth of the antibodies production market. For instance, the patent for Herceptin (trastuzumab) expired in Europe in July 2014 and will expire in the U.S. in June 2019.

Global Antibodies Production Market: Segmentation

The global antibodies production market can be segmented based on type, production process, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the global market can be divided into monoclonal antibodies and polyclonal antibodies. The monoclonal antibodies segment can be further sub-segmented into chimeric, humanized, and others. The monoclonal antibodies segment dominates the global market due to the higher demand for monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of chronic diseases including cancer, blood disorders, and growth hormone deficiency. Based on production process, the global antibodies production market can be classified into upstream processing, downstream processing, and filtration. The downstream processing segment is a prominent revenue generating segment due to the large application of chromatography devices and resins in downstream processing. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research laboratories, and others.

Global Antibodies Production Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global antibodies production market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is sub-segmented into specific countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Brazil, China, India, and GCC Countries. North America dominated the global market because of advances in the field of research on antibodies initiated by a number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate, owing to a rise in demand for cost-effective therapeutic treatments for chronic disorders in the emerging markets of India and China. A rise in the number of research initiatives and expanding patient base have been propelling the growth of the market in this region.

Global Antibodies Production Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global antibodies production market are GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG, Pall Corp, Merck KGaA, Cellab GmbH, Eppendorf AG, INTEGRA Biosciences AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, FiberCell Systems Inc., and other prominent players. These players have adopted strategies such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and new product launches to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

