LASIK Eye Surgery Market Share Analysis, Historical Data, Current Dynamics, Opportunities, Trends, Growth of Top Companies and Foreseen by 2023

Acknowledging the kind of growth the LASIK Eye Surgery market is witnessing currently and the growth prospects the market is demonstrating globally; Market Research Future (MRFR) recently published a brilliant study report giving out the complete market insights up till 2022. In its report MRFR asserts that the global LASIK Eye Surgery market is projected to grow exponentially by 2022, registering 6.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017 – 2022).

In addition, other factors that predominantly drive the market growth include growing population and urbanization that has introduced many devices like mobile phone and unhealthy lifestyle. Which resultantly has increased prevalence of myopia, hyperopia astigmatism and several other vision problems. To rectify these issues people are increasingly resolving to LASIK Surgery for its advantages.

Moreover, some LASIK companies work with insurance providers and certain large employers to provide LASIK discounts to their employees and CareCredit (a healthcare credit card) that covers all medical expenses, including LASIK eye surgery. These easy payment plans offered by LASIK companies fosters the market growth making LASIK as the most preferred surgery.

However, this revolutionary technique has a minor downside that is, its technical complexity. Which sometimes presents challenges to the doctors performing this surgery, while creating the flap. This can result in to damaging the vision permanently. But the good news is LASIK can rarely cause loss of “best” vision.

Key Players for Global LASIK Eye Surgery Market

Nidek, Inc., AMO Manufacturing USA LLC, Abbott Inc., Carl Zeiss, Inc., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Lasersight Technologies. Inc. and Bausch & Lomb Surgical, Inc. are some of the leaders driving the Global LASIK Eye Surgery Market. Profiling those in its analysis MRFR finds out their strategies placing them at the forefront of completion.

Worldwide LASIK Eye Surgery Market – Competitive Landscape

The market of LASIK Eye Surgery appears to be fiercely competitive & fragmented owing to the presence of numerous matured & small key players accounting for a substantial market share. These market players try to gain competitive advantage through strategic partnership, acquisition, expansion, collaboration, product & technology launch. They invest heavily in the R&D to develop a technology that is completely on a different level compared to their competition.

Industry, Innovation & Related News

February 27, 2018 – The LASIK Vision Institute (US), a leading provider of LASIK surgery, announced opening of a new center in Duluth, Georgia. The new facility will be featuring topography-guided LASIK technology, the latest in FDA-approved technology for this procedure.

February 14, 2018 – The Omaha Eye & Laser Institute (US) a Pioneer in LASIK & other Laser surgeries & of Eye Care announced that now the institute is also specialized in iLASIK (Customized Bladeless) – considered as one of the most advanced forms of fully-customized , Lasik Laser Vision Correction

February 20, 2018 – Lehigh Valley Center (US) one of the leading eye care centre & LASIK Specialists announced the availability of IntraLase/Bladeless LASIK Eye Surgery.

Regional Analysis for Global LASIK Eye Surgery Market

North America market dominates the global LASIK eye surgery market with the significant market share. The market is further expected to reach astronomical amounts growing at a substantial CAGR throughout the forecast period (2016-2022).

Europe & Asia Pacific is the second & third largest market respectively in the global LASIK eye surgery market. Expected to be a fastest growing market Asia pacific region is estimated to grow rapidly over the projected period

