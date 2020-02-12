Uncategorized

Lasers Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

February 12, 2020
New Study On “2018-2023 Lasers Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Lasers industry.

This report splits Lasers market by Operational Modes, by Technology, by Spectrum, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies 
B&W TEK 
Bookham 
COBOLT 
COHERENT 
Continuum 
DILAS 
El.En. S.p.A. 
HUARAY PRECISION LASER CO.,LTD 
IPG Photonics Corporation 
JDSU 
JENOPTIK I Healthcare & Industry 
Laser-export Co. 
LUMENTUM 
Maxphotonics Co., Ltd 
merck 
Necsel 
Newport / Spectra-Physics 
Optek electronics 
OVIO INSTRUMENTS 
QUANTEL 
Research Electro-Optics 
Rofin Laser Micro 
Scitec Instruments 
SYNRAD 
TEEM PHOTONICS 
TRUMPF Laser Technology 
Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co.,Ltd 
Z-LASER Optoelektronik GmbH

Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others

Main Product Type
Lasers Market, by Operational Modes
Pulsed Lasers
Continuous Lasers
Lasers Market, by Technology
Solid-state
Fiber
Gas
Dye
Lasers Market, by Spectrum
Visible
Infrared
Tunable
Ultraviolet
Others

Main Applications
Industrial
Marking
Materials Processing
Cutting
Medical Applications

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Lasers Detailed Analysis Report 2018-2023
Chapter One Lasers Market Overview
1.1 Global Lasers Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2013-2023
1.2 Lasers, by Operational Modes 2013-2023
1.2.1 Global Lasers Sales Market Share by Operational Modes 2013-2023
1.2.2 Global Lasers Revenue Market Share by Operational Modes 2013-2023
1.2.3 Global Lasers Price by Operational Modes 2013-2023
1.2.4 Pulsed Lasers
1.2.5 Continuous Lasers
1.3 Lasers, by Technology 2013-2023
1.3.1 Global Lasers Sales Market Share by Technology 2013-2023
1.3.2 Global Lasers Revenue Market Share by Technology 2013-2023
1.3.3 Global Lasers Price by Technology 2013-2023
1.3.4 Solid-state
1.3.5 Fiber
1.3.6 Gas
1.3.7 Dye
1.4 Lasers, by Spectrum 2013-2023
1.4.1 Global Lasers Sales Market Share by Spectrum 2013-2023
1.4.2 Global Lasers Revenue Market Share by Spectrum 2013-2023
1.4.3 Global Lasers Price by Spectrum 2013-2023
1.4.4 Visible
1.4.5 Infrared
1.4.6 Tunable
1.4.7 Ultraviolet
1.4.8 Others

Chapter Two Lasers by Regions 2013-2018
2.1 Global Lasers Sales Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
2.2 Global Lasers Revenue Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
2.3 Global Lasers Price by Regions 2013-2018
2.4 North America
2.4.1 United States
2.4.2 Canada
2.5 Latin America
2.5.1 Mexico
2.5.2 Brazil
2.5.3 Argentina
2.5.4 Others in Latin America
2.6 Europe
2.6.1 Germany
2.6.2 United Kingdom
2.6.3 France
2.6.4 Italy
2.6.5 Spain
2.6.6 Russia
2.6.7 Netherland
2.6.8 Others in Europe
2.7 Asia & Pacific
2.7.1 China
2.7.2 Japan
2.7.3 India
2.7.4 Korea
2.7.5 Australia
2.7.6 Southeast Asia
2.7.6.1 Indonesia
2.7.6.2 Thailand
2.7.6.3 Philippines
2.7.6.4 Vietnam
2.7.6.5 Singapore
2.7.6.6 Malaysia
2.7.6.7 Others in Southeast Asia
2.8 Africa & Middle East
2.8.1 South Africa
2.8.2 Egypt
2.8.3 Turkey
2.8.4 Saudi Arabia
2.8.5 Iran
2.8.6 Others in Africa & Middle East

Chapter Three Lasers by Players 2013-2018
3.1 Global Lasers Sales Volume Market Share by Players 2013-2018
3.2 Global Lasers Revenue Share by Players 2013-2018
3.3 Global Top Players Lasers Key Product Model and Market Performance
3.4 Global Top Players Lasers Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

Chapter Four Lasers by Consumer 2013-2018
4.1 Global Lasers Sales Market Share by Consumer 2013-2018
4.2 Industrial
4.3 Marking
4.4 Materials Processing
4.5 Cutting
4.6 Medical Applications
4.7 Consuming Habit and Preference

Chapter Five Global Top Players Profile
5.1 B&W TEK
5.1.1 B&W TEK Company Details and Competitors
5.1.2 B&W TEK Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.1.3 B&W TEK Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.1.4 B&W TEK Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.2 Bookham
5.2.1 Bookham Company Details and Competitors
5.2.2 Bookham Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.2.3 Bookham Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.2.4 Bookham Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.3 COBOLT
5.3.1 COBOLT Company Details and Competitors
5.3.2 COBOLT Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.3.3 COBOLT Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.3.4 COBOLT Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.4 COHERENT
5.4.1 COHERENT Company Details and Competitors
5.4.2 COHERENT Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.4.3 COHERENT Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.4.4 COHERENT Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.5 Continuum
5.5.1 Continuum Company Details and Competitors
5.5.2 Continuum Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.5.3 Continuum Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.5.4 Continuum Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.6 DILAS
5.6.1 DILAS Company Details and Competitors
5.6.2 DILAS Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.6.3 DILAS Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.6.4 DILAS Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.7 El.En. S.p.A.
5.7.1 El.En. S.p.A. Company Details and Competitors
5.7.2 El.En. S.p.A. Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.7.3 El.En. S.p.A. Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.7.4 El.En. S.p.A. Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.8 HUARAY PRECISION LASER CO.,LTD
5.8.1 HUARAY PRECISION LASER CO.,LTD Company Details and Competitors
5.8.2 HUARAY PRECISION LASER CO.,LTD Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.8.3 HUARAY PRECISION LASER CO.,LTD Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.8.4 HUARAY PRECISION LASER CO.,LTD Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.9 IPG Photonics Corporation
5.9.1 IPG Photonics Corporation Company Details and Competitors
5.9.2 IPG Photonics Corporation Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.9.3 IPG Photonics Corporation Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.9.4 IPG Photonics Corporation Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.10 JDSU
5.10.1 JDSU Company Details and Competitors
5.10.2 JDSU Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.10.3 JDSU Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.10.4 JDSU Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.11 JENOPTIK I Healthcare & Industry
5.12 Laser-export Co.
5.13 LUMENTUM
5.14 Maxphotonics Co., Ltd
5.15 merck
5.16 Necsel
5.17 Newport / Spectra-Physics
5.18 Optek electronics
5.19 OVIO INSTRUMENTS
5.20 QUANTEL
5.21 Research Electro-Optics
5.22 Rofin Laser Micro
5.23 Scitec Instruments
5.24 SYNRAD
5.25 TEEM PHOTONICS
5.26 TRUMPF Laser Technology
5.27 Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co.,Ltd
5.28 Z-LASER Optoelektronik GmbH

Continued….

