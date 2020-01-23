Laser Tracker: Technology and Market Dynamics

The laser tracker was developed in the mid of 1980s to facilitate robot metrology. Though after thirty years since invention, this technology now renowned as the measurement tool of choice in the manufacturing and assembly of large components. In addition, laser tracker systems lead the field in terms of the durability, accuracy and reliability of portable coordinate measuring machines. Currently, robot tracking, calibration, maintenance and testing application, where the laser tracker technology is used at a rapid pace. Last couple of years, growing demand for research & development activities in 3D measurement technique have tremendously increased the scope and applicability of laser trackers. Furthermore, in laser technology is using multiple application which includes robot metrology, manufacture and assembly of large components worldwide. The global laser tracker market is estimated to witness a stable growth during the projection period from 2018-2026.

Quality control, inspection and measurement is an important consideration in aerospace & defense and automotive businesses to confirm customer specifications and requirements are met. Owing to increasing demand for laser tracker for inspecting and monitoring the quality of finished products, assembled parts and components, which is anticipated to augment the demand of laser tracker in future. Global Laser tracker market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, end use industry and geography.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/7878

Based on component, the market for laser tracker has been classified into hardware and software. Hardware segment again is segmented into laser tracker controller, retro reflector, essential accessories, computer system, others. In 2017, the market for essential accessories, computer system segment held the largest market share in laser tracker market. On the basis of application, global laser tracker market has been bifurcated into quality control & inspection, alignment, calibration and reverse engineering. Quality control & inspection segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR rate during in future. This is mainly due to, various manufacturing companies are adopting this technology to strengthen their quality control segment and to meet the customer requirements and specifications. Based on the end use industry, the global laser tracker market is classified into various types which includes aerospace, robotics, automotive, architecture and construction and power generation among others. Robotics segment is anticipated to grow at highest CARG rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the aerospace and automation industry hold the significant share in laser tracker market. This is mainly due to laser tracker technology is used for different applications the aerospace and automotive industry which includes alignment of hinge lines and body components, calibration to automate production lines and measurement of large panels among others. On the flip side, availability of other substitute’s inspection product in compare with lower price is anticipated to hinder the growth of this product market in coming years.

Geographically, laser tracker market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle- East and Africa and South America. The growth in demand for laser tracker market is majorly driven by Europe. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness the most auspicious market in the coming years, owing to increasing number of automotive and aviation manufacturers are continuously focusing to expand their operation and manufacturing units across the different part of Europe. Cumulative emphasis on research and development happenings by government initiative in robotics industry is also acting as a key factor in the growth for Asia Pacific market. Across the globe most promising and developing countries in Asia Pacific to dominate the second market share within next forecast period. Asia pacific region is expected to be the fasted growing market for this product due to rapid industrialization and increasing adoption of new technologies across different end use industry vertical.

This report explores the major global industry players in detail. Major companies operating in the global laser tracker market are Brunson Instrument Company (the U.S), Faro (the U.S), On-Trak Photonics Inc. (the U.S), Variation Reduction Solutions, Inc. (the U.S), API (the U.S), Hexagon (Sweden), PLX Inc. (the U.S). VMT GmbH (Germany), Hubbs Machine and Manufacturing Inc. (the U.S) and SGS (Switzerland) among others.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/7878

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]