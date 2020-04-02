Laser Technology Market is Projected to Augment at a Notable CAGR During the Forecast Period

The global light amplification by simulated emission of radiation or Laser technology market is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period due to its increasing demand from various sectors.

The factors such as advancements in technology, government regulations pertaining the application of laser in engraving, increasing demand for laser technology in medical, oil & gas and industrial applications, and growth of emerging economies are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Nowadays, lasers are becoming increasingly important in our high-tech environment. They have become robust, compact and versatile with technological developments. Laser technology can be termed as the study of lasers and their uses. Laser has turned into one of the most important tool for researchers within physics, chemistry, biology and medicine throughout the world.

The increasing use of lasers in defense, growing adoption in scientific research, and up surging use of ultra short pulse laser are the emerging trends of the laser technology market.

The ability of this technology to offer significantly high precision, flexibility, and productivity in the material processing application, than other traditional approaches, is leading to their growing utility in laser technology-based material processing.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for laser technology, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the coming years as it is expected to become a centre for the trade of consumer electronics products in the near term.

The key players in the global laser technology market are Coherent Inc., TRUMPF Group, IPG Photonics Corporation, ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Inc., Newport Corporation, Jenoptik AG, Lumentum Holdings Inc., GSI Group, Inc., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., and Epilog Laser.

Global Laser Technology Market Segmentation:

By Laser Type:

Solid Lasers Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG) Semiconductor Thin Disk Ruby Fiber

Liquid Lasers X-Ray Dye

Gas Lasers CO2 Excimer Argon Chemical Helium-Neon



By Application:

Optical Communication

Laser Processing Material Processing Marking & Engraving Micro Processing Others

Others

