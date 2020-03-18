Laser Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

Global Laser Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Laser Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The Laser market was valued at 1580 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1910 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Laser.

Laser marking machine is a type of machine that use laser beam to make permanent marking in various surface materials.

Laser marking machines are used in a dynamic, highly adaptable process for high-speed character, logo, graphic, bar code and 2D Data Matrix marking. Laser marking is highly readable and leaves a permanent mark that enables effective traceability and is capable of withstanding harsh environmental conditions.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., E.U and China. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Telesis and TYKMA Electrox have relative higher level of products quality. As to Germany, Trumpf has become as a global leader. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Guangdong, Shandong and Jiangsu province.

The key consumption markets locate at Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe. Among them, the Asia-Pacific takes the market share of 42.77%, followed by North America with 27.23% in 2016.

It could be expected this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

This report studies the global market size of Laser in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Laser in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Laser market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Laser market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Han’s Laser

Telesis Technologies

Trumpf

Rofin

TYKMA Electrox

Trotec

FOBA

Gravotech

Videojet

Epilog Laser

Schmidt

Eurolaser

Huagong Tec

SIC Marking

Amada Miyachi

Laserstar

Universal Laser Systems

Mecco

Market size by Product – Fiber Laser Marking Machine CO2 Lasers Laser Marking Machine Solid State Lasers Laser Marking Machine

Market size by End User/Applications – Electronics Packaging Auto Parts Hardware Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Laser capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Laser manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Laser Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Laser Production

2.2 Laser Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Laser Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Laser Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Laser Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Laser Production by Regions

4.1 Global Laser Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Laser Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Laser Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Laser Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Laser Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Laser Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Laser Revenue by Type

6.3 Laser Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Laser Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Laser

8.1.4 Laser Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Laser Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Laser Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Laser Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Laser Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Laser Upstream Market

11.2 Laser Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Laser Distributors

11.5 Laser Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Laser are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

