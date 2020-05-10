Laser Ignition Systems Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2017 – 2025

Currently, spark plug ignition systems are the most common type of ignition systems used to start automobiles. Laser can be used instead of spark plug for ignition of vehicles. In laser ignition systems, the laser beam is passed through a convex lens and the beam is focused on a focal point. Ignition occurs at the focal point of the convex lens. The focal point can be adjusted as per ignition requirements. Laser ignition systems are still in a research and development stage.

Laser ignition system can be used in two types of engines: petrol and diesel engines. Though efficiency of diesel engines are more than petrol engines, it is easy to start petrol engine than a diesel engine. Petrol engines are high speed and diesel engines are comparatively lower speeds. The maintenance cost of petrol engine is less compared to diesel engine but the operational cost to run a petro engine is more than diesel engine due to higher price of petrol than diesel. Petro engine are generally installed in two wheelers, passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Diesel engine are installed in buses, trucks and heavy commercial vehicles.

By engine type, the market is segmented into petrol, diesel and others. By vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and off-road vehicles. Due to government regulations on emission norms there is a rise in sale of petrol engines as compared to petrol engines across the world.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a major market for laser ignition systems. Japan is the foremost country in laser ignition system development. It is anticipated to be the largest market in the Asia Pacific region. Other significant markets in the region are China, South Korea and India. North America is anticipated to be another major laser ignition systems market. The U.S is the largest market in North America. The U.S is in the forefront in adoption of laser ignition systems along with Japan. Other major markets in the region are Canada and Mexico. Europe is another major laser ignition systems market. Germany which is the largest automotive market in Europe is anticipated to be the major market. Other major markets in the region are the U.K, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Netherlands. In Middle East & Africa, the significant markets are Iran and South Africa. In Latin America, the significant markets are Brazil and Argentina.

Laser ignition systems require less fuel in the air fuel mixture to generate vehicle ignition and can faster combust the air-fuel mixture compared to the traditional spark plug ignition system. This is anticipated to increase the adoption of laser ignition systems and increase its market size. Rising environmental concerns is anticipated to increase the adoption of laser ignition systems. Laser ignition systems consume less electric power compared to traditional spark plug ignition systems, which is anticipated to encourage the acceptance of laser ignition systems in the automotive markets. A major restraint of laser ignition systems is the dimension of the laser head. Fitting commercial lasers are difficult due to its large size and considering the limited space available in an automobile engine. A major opportunity for the laser ignition system market is the increasing acceptance of electric and hybrid vehicles across the world. Laser ignition systems work with less power than traditional spark plug systems and are ideal for electric vehicles. Major automotive manufacturers’ plans to sell thousands of electric vehicles in future. .

The report provides the various competitive strategies adopted by key players operating in the market to gain market share. Company profiles include company details, market presence by segment and geography, strategic overview, SWOT analysis and historical revenue. The report also contains details of market share analysis of key players in the market. Major firms conducting research on laser ignition systems are Mazda Motor Corporation (Japan), Ford Motor Company (the U.S), Toyota Motor Corp. (Japan), General Electric (the U.S), Nippon Soken (Japan), and Denso (Japan).

