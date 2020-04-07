Laptop Bag Market 2019-2025, by Samsonite, Targus, Kensington, Belkin International, Sanwa, Xiangxing Group, Elecom

This report studies the global market size of Laptop Bag in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Laptop Bag in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Laptop Bag market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2326413

Laptop Bag is a leather or cloth case used to carry a laptop and laptop accessories. In this report, the major laptop bags OEM and own Brands players are counted. For example, Targus and Samsonite, the global two largest laptop bags suppliers, who supply OEM services to global major notebook brand. Also, they have their own laptop bag brands.

More and more user-friendly design not only make consumers more convenient when go out, but also provide a more intelligent use experience. In addition, due to the different of age and occupations of consumers, they have different need of the appearance of notebook bags. Business people prefer simple design, good quality and elegant products, while students prefer rich colors, unique shape and larger capacity products. On the basis of product type, the Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 93.56 % market share in 2017. In terms of applications, the Business Person segment was estimated to account for the highest volume share of 55.28% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

This industry is fragmented. It is characterized by many smaller suppliers. Samsonite, Targus and Kensington capture the top three market share spots in the Laptop Bag market in 2017. There are many companies provide OEM and ODM for global well-known brands suppliers in China. Such manufacturers reduce the price and lower profit margins in order to obtain customer orders.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

In 2017, the global Laptop Bag market size was 1630 million US$ and is forecast to 2220 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Laptop Bag market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Laptop Bag include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Laptop Bag include

Samsonite

Targus

Kensington

Belkin International, Inc.

Sanwa

Xiangxing Group

Elecom

Wenger (Swissgear)

DICOTA

Crumpler

United States Luggage

Sumdex

Golla

OGIO

Brenthaven

Chrome Industries

FILSON CO.

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2326413

Market Size Split by Type

Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag

Backpack Laptop Bag

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Business Person

Student Groups

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-laptop-bag-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]