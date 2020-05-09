Laparoscopy Devices Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Laparoscopy Devices are the equipment used in general surgery, gynecology surgery and other surgery. Broadly, laparoscopy devices contain a lot of equipment, such as laparoscopes, irrigation systems, insufflation devices, trocars, sample retrieval bags, wound protectors, internal closure devices, gastric bands, hand-assist devices, and energy systems. But in our report, Laparoscopy Devices only contain trocar, hand-assist devices and other operating equipment.

The Major regions to produce Laparoscopy Devices are USA, China and Europe, which accounted for more than 80 % of production in total. The major consumption region is USA, Europe and Japan.

Laparoscopy Devices industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Ethicon Endo-Surgery, accounting for 12.05 percent market share in volume in 2014，followed by Olympus and Covidien. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

According to this study, over the next five years the Laparoscopy Devices market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Laparoscopy Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Laparoscopy Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Laparoscopy Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Laparoscopes

Energy Devices

Suction or Irrigation Systems

Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems

Hand Instruments

Closure Devices

Access Devices

Accessories

Other

Segmentation by application:

General Surgery

Gynecology

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ethicon Endo-Surgery

OLYMPUS

Covidien

Boston Scientific

Stryker

Karl Storz

Smith & Nephew

Richard Wolf

Aesculap(B. Braun)

Intuitive Surgical

Pajunk

Kangji

Tonglu Yida

Optcal

Shikonghou

Shenda

Tiansong

HAWK

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Laparoscopy Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Laparoscopy Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Laparoscopy Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laparoscopy Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Laparoscopy Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

