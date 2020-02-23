Laparoscopes Market Valued 17,365.32 million by 2026 | A report by Ethicon USA, LLC.. ,Olympus Corporation ,Karl Storz GmbH,Stryker ,Richard Wolf GmbH and others

Laparoscopy is a surgical diagnostic procedure that is used to evaluate the organs inside the abdomen. It’s a minimally invasive procedure with low-risk, that requires small incisions. Laparoscopes are the devices used to look at the abdominal organs. A laparoscope is a, thin long tube with a high-resolution camera and a high-intensity light at the front. The instrument is inserted through an incision in the abdominal wall. As it moves along, the camera sends images to a video monitor.

Market Analysis:

Global Laparoscopes Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8,975.20 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 17,365.32 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in number of laparoscopic procedures performed globally owing to rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Download Sample PDF Report https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-laparoscopes-market

Key Competitors:

Ethicon USA



Olympus Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH

Stryker

Richard Wolf GmbH

Microline Surgical

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

Cook

Conmed Corporation

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, OmniGuide Inc., released the FMsealer Laparoscopic Shears. It is designed to provide fast and reliable vessel sealing in a variety of laparoscopic procedures

In August 2017, Ethicon launched Proxisure Suturing Device, an advanced laparoscopic suturing device featuring Ethicon end mechanical, suture and curved needle technologies which is designed to improve precision in minimally-invasive surgery.

Get Detailed TOC https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-laparoscopes-market

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Growing prevalence of colorectal cancer is expected to drive the market growth

Rising number of laparoscopic bariatric procedures is also expected to drive the market growth

Lack of trained professionals in the field of laparoscopy procedures is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing preference for robotic surgeries as an alternative to laparoscopic is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation:

By Product

Laparoscopes

Video Laparoscopes

Fiber Laparoscopes

Energy Devices

Insufflators

Suction/Irrigation Systems

Closure Devices

Hand Instruments

Access Devices

Accessories

Application

Gynecological Surgery

General Surgery

Urological Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Pediatric Surgery

End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Competitive Analysis:

Global laparoscopes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Laparoscopes Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Speak to Author https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-laparoscopes-market