Landfill Gas Market Trends and Segments 2018-2028

Increasing demand for alternative energy sources has prompted the use of landfills containing biodegradable materials in production of combustible gases. A mixture of these gases, which is collectively identified as landfill gas, is used as a key source of supplying hydrocarbons in production of heat and other forms of energy. Governments from several parts of the world are adopting measures towards natural anaerobic decomposition of the collected organic waste in landfills. As a result of activities instrumented by microorganisms, a mixture of different gases being drawn from these landfills is finding an ideal replacement to fossil fuel components of natural gas. High in methane, the utilization of landfill gas continues to gain traction in domestic applications such as supplying power to homes in the form of natural gas. Easy procurement of landfill gas and low capital expenditure in production continues to relieve the stress on solar energy as the most exploited renewable energy resource.

According to Fact.MR, the global landfill gas market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR with respect to value during the period of forecast, 2017-2026. Increasing demand for methane will continue to drive the production of landfill gas in the foreseeable future. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, landfill gas market would reach an estimate of over US$ 1 Bn. Effectiveness of landfill gas in supplanting natural gas across wide range of applications will further boost the expansion of global landfill gas market through 2026.

3 Key Insights from the Report

With respect to region, the global landfill gas market growth is influenced by the adoption of landfill gas across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). The North America landfill gas market is expected to reflect high market attractiveness and is the largest with a high market valuation. Moreover, Europe is poised to retain its second place and is the second largest region in the landfill gas market. APEJ landfill gas market is projected to rise at the highest value CAGR throughout the forecast period

China is the most lucrative regional market in APEJ that has extensively contributed to the growth of the landfill gas market in APEJ region. This growth can be attributed towards favorable government initiatives for environmental protection of harmful emissions as well as increasing direct use projects in China. In addition, India and Australia are also significant contributors to the growth of the landfill gas market in APEJ

Upgraded segment by application category is poised to grow at a noteworthy pace in the coming years. The upgraded segment is expected to register a steady CAGR of 5.0% in terms of value throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2026. However, direct use segment is the most attractive and is anticipated to cement its dominance in the global landfill gas market during the forecast period

The report has identified the leading producers of landfill gas in the global market. These include, Waste Management, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Veolia Environment S.A, Pennon Group Plc., SUEZ SA, Kohler Co., Inc., Aria Energy Corp, Granite Acquisition, Inc., Vectren Corporation, and Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co., Ltd. Majority of the landfill gas produced in the world will be procured from municipal solid waste. However, players in the global landfill gas market will continue to remain in distress for flouting environmental laws that curb the production of greenhouse gases such as methane, which are a key component of landfill gasses.

Table of Contents Covered in the report are:

1. Global Economic Outlook

2. Global Landfill Gas Market – Executive Summary

3. Global Landfill Gas Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Landfill Gas Market Taxonomy

3.1.2. Global Landfill Gas Market Definition

3.2. Global Landfill Gas Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.1. Global Landfill Gas Market Y-o-Y Growth

3.3. Global Landfill Gas Market Dynamics

3.4. Value Chain

3.5. Waste generation Comparison In Developed & Developing Countries

3.6. Per Capita Waste Generation by Key Countries

3.7. MSW Composition by Country Clusters

3.8. Waste Disposal Techniques

3.9. Operational Landfill Gas Project Concentration

3.10. WTE Business Outlook by Region

3.11. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.12. PESTLE Analysis

3.13. SWOT Analysis

3.14. Life Cycle Assessment

3.15. Global Landfill Gas Market: Scenario Forecast

3.16. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

4. Global Landfill Gas Market Analysis and Forecast 2012-2026

4.1. Global Landfill Gas Market Size and Forecast By, Application 2012-2026

4.1.1. Direct Use Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.1.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.1.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.2. Upgraded Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.2.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.2.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

4.1.3. Others Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

4.1.3.1. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.2. Market Share Comparison, By Region

4.1.3.3. Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

5. North America Landfill Gas Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

5.1. North America Outlook

5.2. North America Chemical & Material Market Outlook

5.3. North America Landfill Gas Market Outlook

5.4. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Country

5.4.1. US Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

5.4.2. Canada Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

5.5. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Application

6. Latin America Landfill Gas Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

6.1. Latin America Outlook

6.2. Latin America Chemical & Material Market Outlook

6.3. Latin America Landfill Gas Market Outlook

6.4. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Country

6.4.1. Brazil Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

6.4.2. Mexico Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

6.4.3. Rest of Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

6.5. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Application

7. Europe Landfill Gas Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

7.1. Europe Outlook

7.2. Europe Chemical & Material Market Outlook

7.3. Europe Landfill Gas Market Outlook

7.4. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Country

7.4.1. Germany Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

7.4.2. U.K. Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

7.4.3. Spain Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

7.4.4. France Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

7.4.5. Italy Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

7.4.6. Rest Of Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

7.5. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Application

8. Japan Landfill Gas Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

8.1. Japan Outlook

8.2. Japan Chemical & Material Market Outlook

8.3. Japan Landfill Gas Market Outlook

8.4. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Country

8.4.1. Japan Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

8.5. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Application

9. APEJ Landfill Gas Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

9.1. APEJ Outlook

9.2. APEJ Chemical & Material Market Outlook

9.3. APEJ Landfill Gas Market Outlook

9.4. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Country

9.4.1. China Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

9.4.2. India Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

9.4.3. Australia Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

9.4.4. Malaysia Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

9.4.5. Singapore Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

9.4.6. Rest of APEJ Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

9.5. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Application

10. MEA Landfill Gas Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

10.1. MEA Outlook

10.2. MEA Chemical & Material Market Outlook

10.3. MEA Landfill Gas Market Outlook

10.4. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Country

10.4.1. GCC Countries Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

10.4.2. South Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

10.4.3. Rest of MEA Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2012-2026

10.5. Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Application

And Continue…