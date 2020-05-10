Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market 2019 Global Research and 2024 Industry Growth Forecast Report

Land mobile radio (LMR) system is a regularly interacting group of radio base, mobile, and associated control and fixed relay stations intended to provide LMR communications service over a single area of operation. The term mobile refers to movement of the radio, rather than association with a vehicle; hence mobile radio encompasses handheld and portable radios.

With the migration from analogue to digital technologies forecast to gather pace in the coming years, many countries are seeking to upgrade their communications systems to a digital solution. This migration presents a significant opportunity for infrastructure and system integration suppliers as these new networks are selected and rolled out.

The land mobile radio (LMR) system market is expected to foresee continuous growth in the near future due to the increasing importance of efficient mission-critical operations and the expansion of Long Term Evolution (LTE) network, which is leading to higher demand for LTE-integrated LMR devices.

According to this study, over the next five years the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 20300 million by 2024, from US$ 15200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Motorola Solutions

Airbus DS

KENWOOD Corporation

Codan Radio

Icom

Hytera

Simoco

Harris Corporation

Sepura

Tait Communications

Selex ES S.p.A

Neolink

This study considers the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Analog

Digital

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Public Safety

Public Utilities

Commerce & Industry

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

