Lan Card Market 2019 – Global Trends, Size, Share, Growth Advancements in Technology, Current Scenario & Forecast 2024

LAN cards are hardware devices that can be added to a computer, or they can be integrated into the main hardware of the computer. A LAN card connects a computer to a network. Users could connect to the network via an Ethernet cable, usb, or wirelessly.

Scope of the Report:

More than 44.29% of Lan Card products were produced in China. And China market is expected to keep being the biggest market with output market share of 47.81% in 2023, followed by North America, Japan, Europe, South Korea and Taiwan.

In the application segment by products that Lan Card built into, Personal Computer segment accounted for the most of market share (34.79% in 2017), in terms of volume. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Lan Card industry will still be an energetic industry. With the use of these cards especially in server industry, Lan Card will have a bright future.

The worldwide market for Lan Card is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 9310 million US$ in 2024, from 7940 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Lan Card in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Intel

TP-Link

D-Link

Asus

Netgear

Netcore

FAST

B-Link

Mercury

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

10 Mbps

100 Mbps

1000 Mbps

10 Gbps

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Desktop Computer

Personal Computer

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Lan Card product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lan Card, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lan Card in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Lan Card competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Lan Card breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Lan Card market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lan Card sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Lan Card Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Lan Card Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Lan Card by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Lan Card by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Lan Card by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Lan Card by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Lan Card by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Lan Card Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Lan Card Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Lan Card Market Forecast (2019-2024)

