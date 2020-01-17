Lamp Shades Market Share Set for Broad Growth by 2018 – 2026 | Robert Franco Inc., Royal Designs, Inc., Oorjaa, New Brunswick Lamp Shade, W.N. DE SHERBININ Products

The lamp shade is an integral part of the proportion of the overall light fixture. Lamp shades cover the light bulbs of table lamps, floor lamps, hanging pendants, and wall lamps. A lamp shade’s key purpose is to protect the eye from the bulb’s glare and to direct light from the bulb in the lamp into the room. Lamp shades can be made of various materials and shapes. Different types of lampshades serve a different purpose.

The shape of a lampshade is not purely for decorative reasons. The proper shape greatly affects the kind of light the lamp gives off, as well as where that light is directed. Usually, a metal wire frame is used to make lamp shades. The wire holds their shape and provides lightweight support. Part of the frame includes arms, which extend from the top rim of the lampshade toward the center. To connect with the lamp base, a lamp shade’s frame feature fitter parts. A harp fitter of the lamp provides a platform on which the lampshade can fit and be secured by a finial.

Key players operating in the lamp shades market are giving prime importance to adding innovative shades to their product portfolio by adopting advanced manufacturing techniques and technology in their products. Wood shades, woven fabric shades, metal shades, natural fiber shades, and paper shades are popular shade materials. These shades provide a classic and traditional look and match any decor style. They offer an architectural, handsome, and clean look for the room. Key parameters for selecting lamp shades include size, proportion, style, and design.

The lamp shades market is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace in the near future. Increase in the popularity of smart homes and rise in infrastructure development around the world are key factors that are expected to drive the lamp shades market during the forecast period. Additionally, change in interior design of residential and commercial spaces is boosting the market. Commercial spaces are increasing in numbers, and detailed attention is being paid to their ambience. Many office spaces maintain an office ambience as they implement strategies to improve employee health, performance, and wellness. Moreover, rise in online sales of lamp shades is another major factor that is likely to propel the market.

The global lamp shades market can be segmented based on lamp, material, pattern, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of lamp, the lamp shades market can be classified into table lamp, accent lamp, floor lamp, wall lamp, and others. Based on material, the lamp shades market can be divided into metal shades, plastic shades, wood shades, natural fiber shades, glass shades, cotton shades, fabric shades, paper shades and others.

In terms of pattern, the market can be categorized into round, rectangle, oval, square, and others. Based on application, the lamp shades market can be classified into residential and commercial. In terms of region, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is projected to hold a dominant share of the global Lamp Shades market by the end of the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global Lamp Shades market include Robert Franco Inc., Royal Designs, Inc., Oorjaa, New Brunswick Lamp Shade, W.N. DE SHERBININ Products, Inc., Lakeshore Studios, Lampshades of Florida, J.Harris Lampshades, Decor Harrogate, Atelier Winter, Inartisan, HKliving, Jovin Inc, Shadow Master, and Diane Studios. These players focus on launching good quality and efficient products to retain their customer base.