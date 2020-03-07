Laminating Adhesives Market Popular Trends & Technological advancements to Watch Out for Near Future; Global Industry Analysis 2025

Laminating adhesives facilitate the bonding of a plastic film on the surface of a substrate by using heat and pressure to protect or improve the appearance of the object. The global laminating adhesives market can be segmented based on type and application. Three types of laminating adhesives are available in the market: solvent-based, solvent less, and water-based. Solvent-based adhesives comprise dissolving solid adhesive components such as resin, fillers, antifoaming agents, surfactants, and other performance-enhancing ingredients in a solvent liquid. Solvent less adhesives are applied at lower weight and can be used for commonly used substrates for packaging. These adhesives require lower energy during application; hence, they have lower carbon footprint. Water-based laminating adhesives consist of a combination of vinyl or acrylic latexes with water dispersed urethane resins containing ionic groups, compounded with aziridine or water dispersible isocyanates as an adhesion promoter or cross-linker to impart the properties of adhesiveness, heat resistance, and water resistance.

Laminating adhesives are used in different applications such as flexible packaging, industrial, automotive, and others. Increase in awareness about product safety is boosting the demand for high end packaging materials globally. Laminating adhesives are used in packaging materials of snack food, confectionery, meat, cheese, agricultural chemicals, medical products, etc. Flexible packaging requires flexibility, printability, impermeability to water vapor, and permeability to carbon dioxide. The finishing of laminating adhesives on an automobile provides durability against the exterior environment. It also provides color and appearance attributes of texture, gloss, wet-look, and distinctness of image. Laminating adhesives are used in the interior trim of vehicles, display modules, frames, etc. in automotive applications. Industrial applications of laminating adhesives include coatings, plastics, wood board, and double coated tape.

Solvent-based adhesives are easy to apply; however, organic solvent-based laminate adhesives present problems during manufacturing the laminate and using it in sensitive packaging materials. Solvents have to be removed by evaporation if organic solvents such as toluene, acetone, ethyl acetate, etc. are used in solvent-based laminating adhesives. This evaporation causes air pollution. Its fumes are harmful to the health of individuals. Furthermore, traces of solvent still remain in laminate constructions made from solvent-based adhesives. These fumes can enter the packaged product and contaminate the material present inside. Implementation of stringent government regulations on the emission of volatile organic compounds in developed regions of the world is compelling users of solvent-based laminating adhesives to shift to water-based products. Therefore, water-based laminating adhesives are anticipated to be witnessing strong growth during the forecast period. The flexible packaging application segment dominated the global laminating adhesives market in 2016. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Rapid growth in end-user industries is expected to be the major factor driving the global laminating adhesives market during the forecast period. High capital investment and high energy consumption are the factors hampering the market. However, development of technology to address energy consumption is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the laminating adhesives market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global laminating adhesives market during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for these adhesives in end-use applications. Rise in demand for flexible packaging in Asia Pacific indicates the high market potential in the region, especially in China and India. Key manufacturers operating in the global laminating adhesives market include Henkel Corporation, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland, Inc., Bostik, H.B. Fuller, and Sun Chemical.