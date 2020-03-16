Laminar Growth to be Witnessed by Oxy-fuel Welding Equipment Market by 2027

Oxy-fuel welding process is a welding techniques utilizing a compressed mixture of high energy density fuel and oxygen to generate a flame capable of elevating the temperature of the material to be welded. The three welding processes that falls under oxy-fuel welding are Oxyacetylene welding, Oxyhydrogen welding, Pressure gas welding and air acetylene welding. Among these four welding techniques, oxyacetylene welding is the most prominent technique adopted for the purpose of welding taking up more than 80% of the market share. The equipment that is used to propagate the welding technique can be broken down into simple components comprising of gas cylinders, flow regulators, mixing chamber, conveyance tubes and nozzle. Manufacturers of such equipment in the current scenario are more focused on producing individual parts than the standalone systems owing to less cost and ease in assembling. Oxy-fuel welding process is widely preferred in application areas where the availability of electrical power is a constraint while the welding process can be done with or without the use of filler material.

Oxy-fuel Welding Equipment Market Dynamics

Though oxy-fuel welding technique has limited application in industrial scale operation, its utilization in repair and fabrication industry is the most prominent. Small scale repair shops run by a single or few welders typically adopt oxy-fuel welding technique due to lower investment costs and ability to weld large variety of materials has increased its popularity hence biding well for the growth of the oxy-fuel welding equipment market. Oxy-fuel welding technique is the least complex among all the welding techniques requiring minimum set up operation. This technique requires the assembly of simple devices such as fuel tank, torch, mixing chambers among others hence, in-depth know how of such techniques is not necessary making it practically useful for people who are new to welding. The non-requirement of electricity in order to initiate the welding process is another factor helping in driving the oxy-fuel welding equipment market even further.

The growth of oxy-fuel welding equipment market is likely to be restrained by the erratic availability of fuels adopted in this technique. Oxygen and acetylene are the two most popular fuels along with hydrogen used as the power source to generate the welding flame in this welding technique. Inadequate supply of such fuels can lead to increase in its prices which can further lead to decrease in demand for oxy-fuel welding equipment thereby retraining the market to improve in the upcoming years. Another restraint associated with the market is the fragility of entire assembly and the dangers associated with pressurized gases that are used with it. Last but not the least, the weld quality produced from this technique is on the lower scale among all the welding processes hence requiring skilled personnel to achieve a weld of desirable quality, thereby retraining the growth of the market.

Oxy-fuel Welding EquipmentMarket: Segmentation

Oxy-fuel Welding EquipmentMarket can be segmented as follows;

By Process type, the market can be segmented as:

Oxyacetylene Welding

Oxyhydrogen Welding

Pressure Gas Welding

Others

By End Use Industry, the market can be segmented as:

Energy & Utilities

Aerospace

Transportation

Metal Fabrication

Maintenance and Repair

Automotive

Others

Oxy-fuel Welding EquipmentMarket: Regional Outlook

The oxy-fuel welding equipment market can be related to the performance of the end use industry in each of the seven geographical locations across the globe. The North American market is anticipated to hold a healthy potential for the growth of the market owing to increase in fabrication and repair activities across the region especially in the U.S. The presence of large number of retailers and specialist sellers of oxy-fuel welding equipment is expected to aid in the growth of the market even further. The market in the Asia Pacific region also holds high potential to improve further in the future owing to large presence of small scale welding workshops that rely on cheaper welding options, particularly in China, ASEAN and India

Oxy-fuel Welding Equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the major players in the Global Oxy-fuel Welding Equipment market, identified across the value chain include:

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Koike Aronson, Inc.

Colfax Corporation

The Eastwood Company

American Torch Tip Company

Quality Components Co. Inc.

Rexarc International, Inc.

Detroit Torch & Mfg. Co.

Flame Technologies, Inc.

Rotarex S.A.

Uniweld Products, Inc.

Tewelding Engineers

